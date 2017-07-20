Four-star TE Kyle Pitts commits to Florida from a rollercoaster (kind of)

One of the nation’s top tight end prospects, four-star Kyle Pitts, chose yet another unique way to commit to his college choice in a flashy Bleacher Report video.

4-star TE Kyle Pitts rides a roller coaster to his commitment 🎢

#BRCommitmentWeek pic.twitter.com/Fe6fRAmlOP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2017

As released on Bleacher Report’s Twitter account — in part because Pitts doesn’t have an account himself — Pitts committed to the Florida Gators at the end of a rollercoaster at Six Flags. The teen and three friends (possibly teammates?) rode the Nitro coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. While they strapped into their seats wearing street clothes, they finished and went to a nearby photo review station, where all four were decked out in Florida shirts.

The clever reveal was a significant moment for Florida, which got rough news earlier Thursday when starting safety Marcell Harris was lost for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon in conditioning drills.

Pitts could turn into a true star at Florida, too. The Philadelphia area star at Archbishop Wood stands nearly 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds but also runs a 4.7 second 40-yard dash. His combination of size and speed is nearly unmatched in the 2018 class, and he shores up a position of need within the class for the Gators.

#Florida lands a potentially special player in Top247 TE Kyle Pitts who at 235 pounds has 4.7 speed. https://t.co/IH7sIJXfCM pic.twitter.com/vBz9W2aZ8F — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 20, 2017

“He wants to be great,” Archbishop Wood coach Steve Devlin told 247Sports. “He practices, trains and prepares like that. He wants to be coached and is always asking for more. He is a big kid that is very athletic and very powerful at the same time. Also take football out of the equation and he is a great kid!”

If all that is true, Pitts really could contend for game time practically from the moment he sets foot on campus, making him one of the more impactful recruits in Florida’s class.