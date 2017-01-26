Four-star TE Nick Robinson re-commits to Memphis over Arizona State, Nebraska

A little less than three months after decommitting from the University of Memphis, four-star tight end Nick Robinson decided that he’d like to be a Tiger, after all.

The Putnam City West (Okla.) High School standout announced at a ceremony Wednesday afternoon that he will sign with Memphis on National Signing Day next week, becoming the third Oklahoma high-school prospect in coach Mike Norvell’s 2017 recruiting class.

Robinson, who is rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals and a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, listed Arizona State, Central Michigan and Nebraska as his three other finalists out of more than two dozen reported offers.

Listed at 6 feet 3 and 205 pounds, Robinson played wide receiver at Putnam City West (Oklahoma City) and caught 48 passes for 773 yards and 14 touchdowns during his senior season. He told 247 Sports that he expects to move into a tight end/H-back role at Memphis, to best exploit opposing defenses with his combination of size and speed.

Tight end Sean Dykes made a similar transition as a true freshman at Memphis last season.

Robinson, Dykes, redshirt sophomore Joey Magnifico and junior Kyle Oliver will be among those competing to replace all-conference honoree Daniel Montiel, who exhausted his eligibility in the fall.

Robinson will join fellow Oklahoma products Quindon Lewis, a safety from Southmoore High School, and Cade Mashburn, an outside linebacker from Norman North High School, at Memphis.

A fourth player, three-star safety Gervarrius Owens, de-committed from the Tigers in October like Robinson but could also choose to reaffirm his commitment.

With National Signing Day now just one week away, Memphis has 20 members in its 2017 recruiting class, including Grenada (Miss.) High School outside linebacker J.J. Russell and junior-college cornerbacks Marcus Green and Tito Windham, who have already enrolled at Memphis.