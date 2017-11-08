Four-star Texas CB commit Jalen Green proud to represent his state at U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Heights (Houston) cornerback Jalen Green received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Green, a four-star Texas commit, is the No. 6-ranked cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports, and the No. 5 overall prospect in the talent-rich state of Texas.

“It’s a dream come true. I always wanted to play in the Army Bowl,” Green told USA TODAY. “It’s closer for my family, all my friends can see me come and play, and all my friends are playing in the game.

“I wouldn’t expect my friends to be in it, but guys made a way to play in the game together and be on the same team. I have to show out and support the state.”

Green’s senior season ended early when he broke his collarbone in action in October. He’s now rehabbing with the express intent of competing in San Antonio, all while keeping recruiting away from any distractions; he told USA TODAY that he’s still 100 percent committed to Texas and is taking a visit to Austin for Saturday’s game against Kansas.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.