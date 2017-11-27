VIDEO: 4-star Texas commit D'shawn Jamison delivered the show-stopping TD of the playoffs on a kickoff return

D’shawn Jamison knew his Lamar squad needed him to come through in a tight Texas playoff face off against Ridge Point. That started with the opening kickoff.

Jamison waited for the opening kick and eventually fielded it at the 13 yard line. From there it was a blend of elusive wizardry and picking spots, eventually trotting into the end zone with a tempo starting touchdown.

We’d describe each and eveyr move, but there were so many that doing so would be both difficult and confusing to put in written word. Just watch it for yourself:

All American @D_JAMISON5 makes it look easy for 87yrd. kickoff return. @fvmousalo with the free lunch. pic.twitter.com/e9tpD9lRmS — Behind the Lens (@tre9824) November 25, 2017

Here’s another angle:

That wasn’t the only play Jamison made in a 36-29 victory. He also scored his first offensive touchdown of the season, which you can see below, and defended a handful of passes and broke up other motion plays. Oh, and then there was that red zone interception, which may have effectively been the difference in the game. It was a bravura performance for the Under Armour All-American.

University of Texas Commit @D_JAMISON5 with his first offensive Touchdown of the year pic.twitter.com/QTaWc1Vwmk — Behind the Lens (@tre9824) November 25, 2017

All those plays together ensured that Lamar has another game in its future. That means at least one more chance for Jamison to drop in a jaw-dropper or two. That’s good news for everyone who isn’t a Ridge Point fan.

After all, he’s done this kind of thing before: