Four-star TN RB Master Teague just power cleaned 340 pounds. Really.

If this whole running back thing doesn’t work out for Master Teague, he might have a second future as a lineman.

Teague — who stands 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds but still runs a 4.5 second 40-yard dash — rushed for 2031 yards on 242 carries for Blackman (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) in 2016, an average of more than eight yards every time he touched the ball. He’s a dominant physical pounder with a tremendous initial burst at the line of scrimmage, and is being heavily recruited by the likes of Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee, among a host of other Division I programs.

Now we know where Teague’s strength comes from: an intense weight and conditioning program that includes the absolutely nutty 340-pound power clean you see below.

That amount of weight is extremely difficult to lift at the best, most focused of times, let alone with activity and loud bumping music. Yet Teague got it up, then began to celebrate his accomplishment, as one might expect.

Does this make it more likely for Teague to end up as a fullback rather than a running back at the next level? When combined with his physical stature, maybe. Either way, it proves that Teague is truly a beast in the weight room. If nothing else, he’s master of that domain (sorry, obligatory Master-name pun)