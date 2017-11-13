Four-star Utah OT Penei Sewell gets emotional when receiving U.S. Army All-American jersey while out injured

Desert Hills (Utah) offensive tackle Penei Sewell received his Army Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour

“It’s been crazy,” Sewell told USA Today. “Kind of surreal that all of this is happening. It’s always been a dream of mine growing up and seeing it come true has been emotional.

“The whole school was there with my teammates and parents. It was pretty cool. … My parents are definitely proud of me. They know how badly I wanted this, so they’re proud of everything I’ve done and what I accomplished.”

Sewell, a four-star prospect, has yet to commit to any program but is expected to choose between Alabama, Oregon, USC and Utah.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.