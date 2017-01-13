Four-star wide receiver Jaylen Harris commits to Ohio State

Cleveland Heights wide receiver Jaylen Harris announced Friday plans to stay in state and play for the Buckeyes.

Harris committed to Ohio State with a video produced by Cleveland.com.

Earlier this week, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) star receiver Tyjon Lindsey decommitted from Ohio State.

In August, Harris announced a top five of Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan State, and Penn State.

As a senior at Cleveland Heights, Harris caught 53 passes for 820 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ohio first team.