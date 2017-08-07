Four-star WR Cameron Brown commits to Nebraska for second time in three months

In May, Christian Brothers (Mo.) wide receiver Cameron Brown committed to Nebraska. In June he had second thoughts and re-opened his commitment.

Now he’s back in the fold in Lincoln, become the rare recruit who performs a complete recruiting 360 on a school.

Brown announced his latest commitment to Nebraska in a paintball-themed video on Monday, taking out the other schools contending for his signature one-by-one until he was left with Ohio State and Nebraska. From there he made his choice.

Brown is one of the top-10 overall prospects in the state of Missouri, though 247Sports ranks him as just the 55th best wide receiver in the Class of 2018. That didn’t keep 19 schools in all from offering Brown a scholarship, with Nebraska eventually winning over the 6-foot-1, 170-pound rising senior who has also recorded a 4.51 second 40-yard dash and nearly 41-inch vertical leap.