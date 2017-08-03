Four-star WR Jacob Copeland picks Florida with elaborate video and ATV Gator chomp

Another wide receiver is off the board, and the Florida Gators are apparently richer for it.

Four-star Escambia (Fla.) wide receiver Jacob Copeland committed to the Gators late Wednesday night, choosing Florida ahead of in-state rival Florida State and national power Alabama. He announced his decision in a video produced by SEC Country that featured different characters in his extended life sporting gear from the schools he considered before Copeland gator chomped from the back of an ATV.

Copeland is a 6-foot, 190-pound prospect who is widely considered one of the top-10 wide receivers in the Class of 2018. He’s also ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect from the state of Florida, and is an Under Armour All-American commit.

“They always make sure I am good, not just football but my personal life,” Copeland told Scout.com. “They are like my brothers or my dad or something. That’s how I feel with the. It’s the relationship I have with Florida.”

The wide receiver joined Florida less than two weeks after the commitment of 5-star quarterback Matt Corral, who joined the Gators after decommitting from USC. The pair could be a potent offensive threat in Gainesville in the years to come should both follow through on National Signing Day.