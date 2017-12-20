Four-star WR Jahan Dotson turns back on UCLA and Chip Kelly to sign with Penn State

In the end the allure of playing for Chip Kelly wasn’t strong enough to keep Jahan Dotson from staying close to home.

The four-star wide receiver from Nazareth (Pa.) flipped his commitment from UCLA to Penn State at an Early Signing Day ceremony, officially joining the Class of 2018 for James Franklin’s program.

👏🏻Congratulations to Jahan Dotson on becoming a Penn 🔵⚪️State Nittany Lion 🦁!!! 💪🏻🏈✊🏻💥 .@H55ZY pic.twitter.com/1kwudRHmEB — Alan Davis (@NazHSPrincipal) December 20, 2017

“My relationships at Penn State are still strong,” Dotson told Rivals.com after announcing his decision. “We stopped talking for a while but we started talking again and those relationships are still there.

“(Penn State WR coach Josh) Coach Gattis has been talking to me about everything. I always enjoy talking with him. He’s a great guy.”

Those relationships may have played a key role, with Kelly having less than a full month to develop a bond with members of his incoming class. That hasn’t kept most of UCLA’s committed players from staying put, and others from joining, but for a player born and raised on the other side of the country the arrival of a new coaching staff was not an insignificant factor.

Neither was the ability for Dotson’s friends and family to more easily follow his career at Penn State when he arrives.

Dotson was the second big unknown addition to Penn State’s recruiting class Wednesday, joining five-star DE and former commit Micah Parsons, who committed and signed early Wednesday morning.