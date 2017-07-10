Four-star WR JaMarr Chase thinks commitment being bumped from NFL Network was a sign to think things through

Sometimes fate twists life’s intentions in a way that can become more meaningful. One of the nation’s top wide receivers is convinced the delay of his planned college commitment was exactly such a situation.

On July 3, JaMarr Chase, a four-star wide receiver from Archbishop Rummel (La.) School, was scheduled to announce his college destination live from The Opening on NFL Network. Instead, his commitment ceremony was bumped by an extended commitment segment with Jackson North Side (Tenn.) High defensive lineman Greg Emerson (who committed to in-state Tennessee).

Rather than push ahead with his commitment without the national media attention, Chase decided to hold back. Now he and his family seem think that being bumped from NFL Network coverage may have been a blessing in disguise.

“My family was telling me to take my time and whatever I want to do, it’s all right with them,” Chase told SEC Country. “I’ve been thinking about what I want to do right now and I might just wait. I don’t know if it was a sign or not [that NFL Network bumped his announcement], but I want to make sure that I’m right, so I’m going to take my time.

“I think I need to think more about it. That just happened out of nowhere, something just happened and it must have happened for some reason. I was going to be 100 percent locked in and I felt that way. Now, I’m probably about 80. I wanted to be 100 [percent], so I feel like that’s a sign.”

Chase had been focused on committing July 3 to honor his late grandmother, who played a pivotal role in his life. With that now out of the question, there’s little spiritual or superstitious motivation for Chase to make an immediate decision.

While his claim to SEC Country that he’s still 80 percent certain in his choice of either LSU or TCU (his two finalists), he’s also now decided to move forward with official visits, conceivably to both school and others who have extended him a scholarship offer.

All those things are clear signs that perhaps pushing back a college commitment really is a good thing for Chase. We’ll see if that proves true between now and National Signing Day in February.