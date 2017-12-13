Rich get richer as top four-star WR Kamryn Babb picks Ohio State

Ohio State has held the top-ranked recruiting class for 2018 since last summer. On Tuesday that position got yet another significant boost thanks to Kamryn Babb.

A four-star prospect from St. Louis Christian Brothers, Babb has long been considered the Buckeyes’ top receiver target. That endured even after Babb suffered a season-ending knee injury before his senior season.

“The way they responded and said they want me 100 percent and nothing changed, that really helped me with the decision as well,” Babb told 247 Sports. “Talking with Coach Meyer and the staff and talking to him when I took my official visit, he said they’re going to take their time with me and take it slow and make sure I’m 100 percent back to form. That kind of coach, that let me know how much he cares for you and seeing how the players react with him and seeing what a family environment it is, it helped me a lot with my decision.”

The second-ranked overall prospect in the state of Missouri chose Ohio State ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Missouri, Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA and USC. He announced the decision in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Never would’ve thought I’d be in the position I’m in today, anything is possible with God.. All praise to the Lord above. Jeremiah 29:11🕊 pic.twitter.com/d5OJQ0y0CW — Kamryn Babb® (@kamm_o) December 13, 2017

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound U.S. Army All American allegedly committed to Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and receivers coach Zach Smith during his official visit in October, but waited until December to go public with his decision. Throughout the intervening months, the nation’s No. 12-ranked receiver by 247Sports remained steadfast in his decision.