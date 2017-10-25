On road to recovery, sidelined four-star WR Kamryn Babb honored to be Army All-American

Christian Brothers (St. Louis) senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey at his school Wednesday as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s a great honor, just being involved with something I’ve watched growing up, being involved with,” Babb said. “A lot of guys you watch on Saturdays and Sundays played in this game, so it’s a blessing to be named as a part of this. I have to thank God, my family, my friends, my teammates, everybody for this.”

Babb, a 6-1, 189-pound four-star, is ranked as the top recruit in Missouri and the country’s No. 9 receiver (No. 56 player overall) according to the 247 Sports Composite. His selection as an Army All-American is a well-earned honor in what has been a bittersweet season.

The bitter pill to swallow came in August, when Babb tore his ACL in his right knee, forcing him to the sideline for his senior year. Babb is keeping a positive outlook, however, as he attacks his rehabilitation.

“It’s going well. I’m grinding every day,” he said. “I’m doing the things I have to so I can make it back while taking things slowly. I’m thanking God for allowing me to watch my teammates play, watching them do their thing, and just enjoying my senior year.

“I’ve seen who’s really there for me,” he added. “God always has a plan. Going through the things I’m going through, it will lead to something better.”

Despite the injury, there hasn’t been a lull in Babb’s recruitment. He will be making an official visit to Ohio State this weekend, attending the Buckeyes’ marquee matchup with Penn State. After that, he hopes to visit LSU, Michigan, Alabama, and either USC or UCLA.

“I’m still trying to figure out the best dates, the best games,” he said. “I want to get to know the programs more, meet and talk to people, see how I’d fit at the school. I’m letting it play out, taking my time and enjoying the process. I’m going about it and enjoying it. Being recruited is a once in a lifetime experience.”

The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“I always watched this game, enjoyed it, seeing who is going to be the next top guy,” Babb said. “The path that I’m on could be great, and I’m thanking everybody that’s a part of it.”