Four-star WR Kamryn Babb suffers torn ACL, will miss entire senior season

The top-ranked prospect in the state of Missouri has seen his senior season end before it starts, a torn ACL eliminating any chance of using a final campaign before heading to college.

As reported by St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK journalist Audrey Dahlgren, four-star WR prospect Kamryn Babb suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. The injury will keep the nation’s No. 6 wide receiver prospect off the field for St. Louis power Christian Brothers.

This is the scene from @CBCFootball's practice right now. @kamm_o has a positive mindset after an MRI today confirmed he has a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/01x5TInt2j — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyKSDK) August 7, 2017

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Babb is also unlikely to make it back in time for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl as well.

It’s too early to know how the injury could impact Babb’s recruitment, though one would assume not all the top programs who have chased his signature will back out. Babb is still considered one of Ohio State’s primary recruiting targets, and he was expected to choose between the Buckeyes, Michigan and Oklahoma.

That could still come to fruition, too. The one thing that won’t is a senior season on the field leading to even more frenzied attention from those schools and other elite programs.