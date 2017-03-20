Four-star WR Marquis Spiker picks Washington as Huskies continue to build off semifinal berth

Murrieta Valley (Calif.) WR Marquis Spiker goes in-depth on his earlier commit commitment to #Washington https://t.co/hljTUyCAHc pic.twitter.com/ePbR66NM9W — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) March 18, 2017

Washington continues to build off its first berth in a the national football semifinals, this time raiding California just as it did Oregon days earlier.

On Saturday, the Huskies earned a commitment from four-star wide receiver Marquis Spiker, a star from Murrieta Valley in California. Spiker’s choice made him the fifth commitment in the Huskies’ class of 2018, four of them either four or five-star players. Per 247 Sports, Spiker is the second-highest rated prospect in the school’s forthcoming class.

In fact, the recent Washington commitment of Oregon native Trey Lowe may have sped up Spiker’s final calculus.

“I was already planning to commit early but when I saw Trey commit earlier in the week, it was even more reason to get it done,” Spiker told Scout. “I knew they only had one more spot left but like I said, my plan was to commit early anyway. There were no other schools that I was even focusing on or thinking about, it was all Washington for me.

“I have no plans to take any other visits, unofficial or official. I know Coach Petersen doesn’t like committed guys taking visits and that’s no issue for me because I don’t plan to look around or visit anyone else. I just love how I fit in there on and off the field. They plan to move me all around to take advantage of mis-matches and I think I’ll have a chance to step in and contribute right away.”

That’s a pretty emphatic, comfortable comment from a high school junior, and it makes it seem like not much could change his mind. If true, Spiker and the Huskies really may be on to something big in 2018 already.