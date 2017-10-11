Four-star WR Tommy Bush on reaching Under Armour All-American game: 'I was praying that it would happen'

Samuel Clemens (Schertz, Texas) wide receiver Tommy Bush received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

In a break from tradition, Bush will find himself on the television rather than in front of it for this year’s edition.

“Me and my family, we watch this game every year,” Bush said. “I was praying that it would happen, and I was very excited when I got the invite. I’m extremely happy about that.”

Bush, a 6-5, 191-pound four-star recruit, is ranked 63rd overall and the No. 9 receiver in the entire Class of 2018, according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

“This is huge,” Bush said. “It’s been a dream ever since I heard about it. It’s just amazing to be at this point.”

Bush is uncommitted, but took an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend to see the Cornhuskers’ game against Wisconsin. He said he enjoyed his experience in Lincoln.

“Nebraska was a nice place to visit for me and my family,” Bush said. “I loved the staff, loved the players we met.”

While Bush doesn’t have any more official visits planned, he said he will go on an unofficial trip to a Texas game in the near future. He made an unofficial trip to Baylor for the Bears’ game against Oklahoma on Sept. 23.

He added that he and his family will know where he’s headed “around December.”

For now, the rangy wideout who said he admires watching NFL stars Julio Jones and A.J. Green ply their trade has big plans for the rest of the year. His team is currently 5-0.

“Really, for myself, I want to be the best I can be with every ball that comes my way and to develope my skills as I prepare for the next level,” Bush said. “And for the team, I hope we can finish up a successful season.

“The character football has helped build up in me, I fell it’s made me a better person on and off the field,” he added. “This is fun.”

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.