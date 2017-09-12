Four ways to enhance your trust in yourself during competition

In competition, you need to commit to simplifying your method so you can play functionally instead of perfectly. In order to do this, athletes need to follow these four steps.

1. Put your practice behind you

Visualize yourself performing well before you compete. With the vision of success comes confidence that it is possible. Recall a successful performance you had in the past to help you in today’s competition.

2. Change your practice to facilitate your on-course, court, or track performance

You should not spend 100% of your practice time in the practice mindset. This is the time to up the competition mindset and the intensity, stronger visualization practiced. This is why football teams scrimmage, tennis players play practice sets, and golfers play practice rounds.

Consider this a transition time to help get yourself into the competitive mindset. You should spend at least 40 percent to 60 percent of your practice time in the competitive or performance mindset. This will help you make an easy transition from practice to game.

3. Learn to suspend the overthinking mindset

Trying too hard to be perfect with your performance will not help you. Let it flow in competition! All it does is add pressure to yourself to do more. Just do your job!

4. Stop the over-analysis

Avoid game time analysis and critiquing your own skills. Analysis leads you to try to fix what’s wrong, which may not need “fixing” in the first place. You need to forget about errors, and move on and move forward. Trust in yourself and stay focused and confident.