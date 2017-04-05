Four-run sixth lifts Floyd Central past Jeff

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. – Floyd Central opened Hoosier Hills Conference play with a 5-1 win over visiting Jeffersonville on Tuesday night behind a four-run sixth inning.

With the score knotted at 1-1, the Highlanders (2-3) loaded the bases with one out and plated four runs on five hits to oust the Red Devils (0-3) for the first time since 2015. Floyd Central improved to 3-7 in its past 10 against Jeffersonville with the win. The Highlanders dropped both decisions last season by a combined two runs.

Floyd Central junior Alex Lozado allowed two hits and the one run in six innings of work for the win. Jeffersonville junior Gabe Bierman, an Indiana commit, allowed two hits through five innings prior to the Highlanders’ sixth-inning spurt. He finished with three earned runs and eight strikeouts in the loss.

“We’ve faced (Bierman) before. We know he’s a good pitcher. We know he’s one of the best pitchers in the area,” Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke said. “When we saw his name on the lineup card that he was pitching, we knew what we were in for. We just told the kids, ‘You have to battle. You have to hang in there. Hopefully it’s a low-scoring game and we can keep it close.’ And they battled. They put the bat on the ball. They got some base runners. … He’s a heck of a pitcher, and our guys battled him tonight.”

Related coverage

►Providence, Lanesville remain No. 1 in coaches poll

►Valley baseball tournament starts Monday

►U of L, UK recruits highlight Super Prep event

►Big bats get New Albany past Charlestown​

Bierman “pitched well enough” for a win, Jeffersonville coach Derek Ellis said, but the Red Devils’ offense couldn’t get going behind the junior. The defending sectional runner-up, Jeffersonville was retired in order on three separate occasions. Lozado’s effort, Ellis added, didn’t help.

“We’re not going to beat many teams with two hits, so we have to make some adjustments at the plate,” Ellis said. “We were a little too aggressive at times. It would have been good for us to go deeper in some counts with (Lozado) and make him work a little more – lay off his curve and his off-speed stuff and then we can attack his fast ball. Tip your hat to him. Alex did a nice job.”

A game like this gives the kids a little more confidence.

Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke

Floyd Central opened scoring in the first inning by way of clever base running from Highlanders senior Dalton Drexler. After leading off with a blooper to right-center field, Drexler moved to second on a passed ball before stealing third with one out. The senior found his way home on another passed ball to give Floyd Central an early advantage.

Jeffersonville responded in the third inning. Junior Hunter Schmitz reached first on an error and moved to second on a sac bunt from junior Trey Bottorff. Schmitz stole third and scored on an RBI single from Bennie Day. The run came with one out, but the Red Devils stranded two.

The stalemate held until the sixth inning, which began with a pair of strong defensive plays. With one out, Jeffersonville junior Drew Taylor was denied at the plate on a play from left fielder Aaron Brown to catcher Jon Cato, and Braxton Cerqueira hauled in a line drive at first base to end the inning.

“We’ve been preaching all year – we have to have pitching and defense,” LaDuke said. “Pitching and defense. As the hitting evolves, hopefully that’ll get us through. … We’ve been playing great defense. We just have to keep that up and battle at the plate.”

In the bottom half of the frame, Lozado and Cato belted back-to-back hits, and Trevor Clark reached on an error to load the bases. Cerqueira nabbed an RBI single to left on the ensuing at-bat, and Brayden Edwards followed with a two-RBI single scoring Cato and Clark. Brown scored Edwards to cap the four-run inning.

“(Bierman) did a heck of a job,” Ellis said. “Very proud of him. It got to a point where you could see Gabe was trying to do everything on his own towards the end. I told him, ‘I understand that. I don’t blame you one bit. Because you weren’t getting any assistance behind you on the routine plays.’ … We have a long time to learn and to get better, but Gabe did a nice job. I’m extremely proud of him.”

Jeffersonville will look to nab its first win of the young season at home versus Jennings County on Thursday. The Highlanders, meanwhile, move to a meeting at Southridge on Friday. LaDuke, in his 19th year as head coach at Floyd Central, said Tuesday’s win is invaluable for the Highlanders, who lack varsity experience.

“A game like this gives the kids a little more confidence,” LaDuke said. “They’re getting what we’ve been preaching. Myself and my two coaches, we’ve been doing this a long time. We’ve seen a lot of stuff, now we’re trying to get these guys to buy into what we’re talking about and believe in what we’re trying to preach. Seeing them go out here tonight and battle, that’s what it was.”

Floyd Central 5, Jeffersonville 1

Jeffersonville: 001 000 0 – 1 2 2

Floyd Central: 100 004 x – 5 7 1

WP: Alex Lozado (1-1, 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 SO)

LP: Gabe Bierman (0-2, 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 8 SO)

Red Devils: Bennie Day 1-3, RBI; Hunter Schmitz 1-2

Highlanders: Brayden Edwards 1-3, 2 RBI; Braxton Cerqueira 1-2, RBI; Austin Brown 1-3, RBI; Dalton Drexler 1-4; Jon Cato 1-3; Alex Lozado 1-3