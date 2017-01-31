Four-star WR Oliver Martin commits to Michigan

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa City West receiver Oliver Martin has committed to Michigan. The four-star recruit announced his decision via Twitter on Monday night.

The Wolverines had been considered the front-runners for Martin since passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton did an in-home visit Jan. 17. Head coach Jim Harbaugh also visited Martin and his family on Tuesday and he took an official visit last weekend.

Ohio State, Iowa and Notre Dame were also pushing hard for Martin last week. The latter two met with Martin and the Buckeyes were hoping to secure his final official visit after he had to cancel his visit to them last weekend.

Other potential landing sites included Michigan State, UCLA, Florida, Auburn and BYU. Martin took an official visit to Michigan State on Jan. 13, to Notre Dame on Dec. 10 and to Iowa on Dec. 3.

But with Martin’s stellar performance at practices leading up to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl game — and Michigan’s presumed fourth receiver, Nico Collins, briefly trending toward Georgia — the Wolverines jumped back into the fray, and Florida, Ohio State and UCLA jumped in for the first time.

All in all, Iowa’s top-rated football prospect had offers from 18 schools: those mentioned above plus Oregon, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan.

In its most recent rankings update, 247Sports lists Martin as the No. 42 prospect nationally in the 2017 class. He is widely considered to be the best prospect in a loaded year for prospects in Iowa.

Martin leaves Iowa City West as the state’s all-time receptions leader (239) and Class 4A’s all-time leader in receiving yards (3,449) and receiving touchdowns (33). Martin led Iowa prep football this year with 1,272 receiving yards on 85 catches. He caught 14 touchdowns and scored on a punt return and a kick return.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.