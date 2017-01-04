Fowlerville girls basketball edges Mason

FOWLERVILLE – Jackie Jarvis and the Fowlerville girls basketball team didn’t want a potential win to slip away.

And Jarvis made sure the Gladiators didn’t squander a game where they had a double-digit advantage in the second half.

The sophomore guard/forward had a game-high 14 points, including five in the final 40 seconds, to help Fowlerville to a 45-43 victory over Mason on Tuesday night.

Jarvis scored the go-ahead basket with 38 seconds remaining for the Gladiators, who halted a two-game losing streak.

“It felt awesome because I know our team worked so hard on defense,” Jarvis said. “We boxed out and rebounded. We played our hearts out. That second half was awesome for us. I’m glad we pulled out that win.”

Ollie Updike had 12 points and Elie Smith added 11 points for Fowlerville, which improved to 6-2.

“Psychologically, I think (this win) was very important,” Fowlerville coach Nick Douglass said.. “In the grand scheme of things, it’s just one game out of 20 or more. I think psychologically for the kids – we let one get away a couple weeks back and then we had a barn burner here with Haslett. We really worked on some things over break. Instead of preparing for an opponent, we needed to get better at some things and it showed with our defense.”

Audrey Wassner had 14 points – all in the final quarter – and Autumn Kissman scored 11 points for Mason (4-2).

Fowlerville led by 10 after three quarters, but Mason stormed back behind Wassner’s strong long range shooting Wassner hit four 3s in the fourth quarter, including one with just over two minutes remaining that knotted the score at 38.

The teams traded points over the next minute before Jarvis delivered in the final 40 seconds. Off an in-bounds play following a timeout, she received the ball from Smith and made a driving layup that gave the Gladiators the lead for good. She then made 3 of 4 shots from the free-throw line in the final 18 seconds to help close out the win for Fowlerville.

“She’s just a competitor,” Douglass said of Jarvis. “They all are.

“Jackie was really clutch down the stretch. It was nice execution coming out of the timeout for her. (Her getting the ball) was one of the options coming off of (the timeout). Elie read it well and got the assist. Jackie put it in the hole and it just happened to be enough to be the difference in the game.”

