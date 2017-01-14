Basketball Fowlerville vs. Williamston - Girls Basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 13, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Fowlerville's Elie Smith and Williamston's Allison Peplowski battle for a loose ball Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. Williamston Girls Basketball Coach Pete Cool coaches his Hornets against Fowlerville Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, to a 62-33 win at home. Fowlerville's Jackie Jarvis works a reverse layup from the paint against Williamston Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. Williamston's Paige Basore shoots from the paint against Elie Smith of Fowlerville Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. Fowlerville Girls Basketball Coach Nick Douglass instructs his gridders Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 against Williamston. Williamston won 62-33 at home. Fowlerville's Taylor Patterson drops in two against Williamston Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. Halle Wisbiski of Williamston draws a foul against Fowlerville's Ollie Updike. Second-ranked Williamston handed Fowlerville its third loss. Williamston's Maddie Watters connects from three-point land against Fowlerville's Averie Latson Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. Williamston sophomore Allie Sherrer shoots against Fowlerville Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. Williamston senior Elana Lycos looks to pass against Fowlerville's Averie Latson Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Fowlerville High School (Fowlerville MI), Williamston High School (Williamston MI), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Williamston vs Lansing Catholic Basketball Gallery Sexton vs. Okemos - Boys Basketball Gallery St. Johns vs Eaton Rapids Boy's Basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest