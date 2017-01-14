Basketball Fowlerville vs. Williamston - Girls Basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 13, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Fowlerville's Elie Smith and Williamston's Allison Peplowski battle for a loose ball Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. Williamston Girls Basketball Coach Pete Cool coaches his Hornets against Fowlerville Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, to a 62-33 win at home. Fowlerville's Jackie Jarvis works a reverse layup from the paint against Williamston Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. Williamston's Paige Basore shoots from the paint against Elie Smith of Fowlerville Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. Fowlerville Girls Basketball Coach Nick Douglass instructs his gridders Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 against Williamston. Williamston won 62-33 at home. Fowlerville's Taylor Patterson drops in two against Williamston Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. Halle Wisbiski of Williamston draws a foul against Fowlerville's Ollie Updike. Second-ranked Williamston handed Fowlerville its third loss. Williamston's Maddie Watters connects from three-point land against Fowlerville's Averie Latson Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. Williamston sophomore Allie Sherrer shoots against Fowlerville Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. Williamston senior Elana Lycos looks to pass against Fowlerville's Averie Latson Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Williamston. Williamston won 62-33. basketball, Lansing, Basketball, Fowlerville High School (Fowlerville MI), Williamston High School (Williamston MI), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Williamston girls down Fowlerville in CAAC White showdown Video Fowlerville girls basketball edges Mason News Lansing area high school basketball leaders: Jan. 12 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest