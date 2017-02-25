Fox Cities Ice Dogs edge De Pere in overtime

APPLETON – Matt Paape scored 1:21 into overtime to lift the Fox Cities Ice Dogs to a 5-4 victory over De Pere on Friday in a Great Lakes Hockey League game at the Appleton Family Ice Center.

The Ice Dogs trailed 4-2 late in the third period, but Pete Eloranta scored with 1:17 remaining to pull the Ice Dogs within one goal. Fox Cities pulled its goalie and Jameson Raymond scored with 38 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 4-4.

John Ryd and Matt LaBarge also scored for Fox Cities.

Goalie Drew Chaney made one save in overtime and 23 in the game for the Ice Dogs (10-9 overall, 10-8 GLHL).

De Pere… …2 2 0 0 — 4 Fox Cities… …1 1 2 1 — 5

Goals: First period – Johan Ryd FC (Jeff Coopman) 2:40; Matt Pearson DP (Marc Belanger, Pete Fylling) 3:46; Nic Belonger DP (Chris Finn, Sage LaJeunesse) 9:28. Second period – Matt LaBarge FC (Nic Groth) 5:36; Marc Belanger DP (Luke Peterson, Fylling) 6:25; Finn DP (Calvin Steinhoff, Joe Faulhaber) 15:25. Third period – Pete Eloranta FC (Jeremy Ballard) 18:43 pp; Jameson Raymond FC (Eloranta, Matt Paape) 19:22. Overtime – Paape FC (Brandon Boelter, Coopman) 1:21. Saves: Jose Matamoros DP 38, Drew Chaney FC 23.

COLLEGE MEN

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2

At Minneapolis, the Badgers’ Ryan Wagner scored on a power play at 19:04 of the second period to provide the winning goal in the victory over the fourth-ranked Gophers.

The win moved Wisconsin into a first-place tie with Minnesota. Both teams are 11-4-0 in the Big Ten.

The No. 19 Badgers, who were outshot 38-18, scored all of their goals in the second period. The first two came off the sticks of Trent Frederic and Aidan Cavallini.

Jack Berry had 36 saves for the Badgers (18-10-1 overall).

COLLEGE WOMEN

Wisconsin 7,

Minnesota State 0

At Madison, the top-ranked Badgers used a four-goal second period to open their WCHA first-round playoff series with a triumph at LaBahn Arena.

Sydney McKibbon opened the scoring for the Badgers (28-2-4) with a power-play goal 36 seconds into the second before adding a short-handed effort less than four minutes later. Sam Cogan chipped in two goals, while Annie Pankowski, Sarah Nurse and Abby Roque also added goals.

Wisconsin and Minnesota State meet in the second game of the best-of-3 series today at 4 p.m. at LaBahn Arena.