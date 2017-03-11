Fox Cities Ice Dogs skate past De Pere

APPLETON – The Fox Cities Ice Dogs scored four unanswered goals to defeat the De Pere Deacons 4-2 in a Great Lakes Hockey League game Friday at the Appleton Family Ice Center.

Trailing 2-0, the Ice Dogs (11-12 overall, 11-11 league) evened the score in the first period on goals by Brandon Boelter and Nick Janssen.

Patrick Coyne scored the game-winning goal for the Ice Dogs at 8:27 of the second period, with Janssen adding a goal at 2:20 of the third period.

Joey Luongo had three assists for the Ice Dogs. Andy Sims, Johan Ryd, Nic Groth, Pete Eloranta and Drew Chaney also picked up assists.

Chaney had 34 saves in goal for Fox Cities, while De Pere goalie Jose Matamoros had 24 saves.

COLLEGE MEN

Ohio State 5, Wisconsin 1

At Madison, Matt Ustaski scored in the second period for the Badgers’ only goal in the Big Ten Conference loss at the Kohl Center.

Ohio State led 2-0 after one period and added a third goal before Ustaski made it 3-1 with a goal off assists from Jake Linhart and Ryan Wagner.

Jack Berry made 10 saves in goal for Wisconsin (19-13-1 overall, 12-7-0 Big Ten).