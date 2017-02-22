Fox Cities Stars advance with overtime win

STEVENS POINT – Karly Kalies scored with 2:06 remaining in overtime to lead the Fox Cities Stars to a 2-1 victory over Point-Rapids-Marshfield in a girls’ hockey WIAA sectional semifinal game Tuesday at South Wood County Recreation Center.

Marin Kelly put the Stars ahead 1-0 in the first period with a power-play goal.

Alayna Bruneau scored in the second period for Point-Rapids-Marshfield to tie the game.

Annaliese Mauel made five saves in goal for the Stars, who will play Central Wisconsin on Friday at Greenheck Field House in the sectional championship game.

Pistol Cowden made 42 saves for the Red Panthers.

Fox Cities … …1 0 0 1 — 2 P-R-M… 0 1 0 0 — 1

Goals – First period: Marin Kelly FC (Maddy Jablonski, Abby Carew) pp. Second period: Alayna Bruneau PRM Bryar Brooks) 15:30. OT: Karly Kalies FC (Maddy Jablonski). Shots: P-R-M 6, FC 45. Saves: Pistol Cowden P-R-M 43, Annaliese Mauel FC 5.

Bay Area 5, Appleton United 0

At Green Bay, Morgan Zirbel and Mia Dunning both scored unassisted goals in the first period and the Ice Bears went on to defeat the United.

Mekenzy Hoisington had 19 saves in goal for Appleton.

Appleton United… 0 0 0 — 0 Bay Area… 2 3 0 — 5

Goals – First period: Morgan Zirbel 2:17; Mia Dunning BA 12:15. Second period: Allie Hartter BA (Abby Anderson) 3:50; Mia Dunning BA (Abby Comar) 8:09; Johanna Cano BA 11:05 sh. Shots: BA 34, AU 13. Saves: Mekenzy Hoisington 29, Ana Holzbach BA 13.