Fox Cities Stars beat Rockets in Badgerland tourney

FOND DU LAC – Fox Cities scored three goals in the third period to beat Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 5-2 in a Badgerland Conference boys’ hockey tournament semifinal game Friday.

The Stars will play Fond du Lac Springs at 4 p.m. Saturday in the conference tournament championship game. Springs beat Appleton United 5-4 in overtime in the other semifinal.

“We were up 2-0, they tied it and we had the determination,” Fox Cities coach Troy Schwehr said. “We kept our feet going, got pucks to the net and blocked shots. We did the little things we needed to do to come out ahead in the end.”

Hayes Martinez, Hunter Schwehr and Andrew Ohland scored for Fox Cities in the third period.

Schwehr and Martinez also scored in the second period to give the Stars a 2-0 lead.

Tyler Hafeman and Ethan Long scored for the Rockets in the second period to even the game at 2-2.

Max Gutjahr had 34 saves for Fox Cities, while Preston Long recorded 17 for Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha.

Fox Cities… …0 2 3 — 5 Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha… …0 2 0 — 2

Goals: Second period – Hunter Schwehr FC (Noah Krueger) 2:49; Hayes Martinez FC (Andrew Ohland) 10:20; Tyler Hafeman NHM (Jack Kraus) 13:00 pp; Ethan Long NHM (Travis Treml) 15:18. Third period – Martinez FC 5:48; Schwehr (Gus Mantey) FC 12:35; Ohland (Jonathan Kwasny) 16:01. Shots: NHM 36, FC 21. Saves: Preston Long NHM 17, Max Gutjahr FC 34.

Fond du Lac Springs 5, Appleton United 4

At Fond du Lac, Appleton rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime but the Ledgers won it with a goal 12 seconds into the extra period.

Springs led 2-0 after one period, but Matthew Gruber scored at 10:12 of the second period to pull Appleton within a goal.

After Springs took a 3-1 lead, Connor Zilisch, Liam Johnson and Gruber scored consecutive goals to give Appleton a 4-3 lead late in the second period.

Springs tied the game with 4:56 remaining in the second period.