Fox Cities Stars edge Appleton United in OT

APPLETON – Morgan Treml’s goal in overtime lifted the Fox Cities Stars girls’ hockey team to a 4-3 victory over Appleton United in an Eastern Shores Conference game Monday at Appleton Family Ice Center.

Each team traded single goals throughout each period. Lauryn Hull, Alaina Schauf and Abby Cardew scored for the Stars. Annika Horman scored twice for United with Liisa Cramer adding another score.

Mekenzy Hoisington had 28 saves for United with Annaliese Mauel collecting nine for Fox Cities.

Fox Cities… …1 1 1 1 — 4 Appleton… …1 1 1 0 — 3

Goals: First – Hull FCS (Jansen) :56; Horman AU (Kapheim, Duehring) pp 15:33. Second – Cramer AU 11:04; Schauf FCS (Jablonski, Mork) pp 16:53. Third – Cardew FCS 3:02; Horman AU (Koster, Hiltgen) 14:43. OT – Treml FCS (Kelly, Mork). Saves: Hoisington AU 28, Mauel FCS 9.

BOYS

Appleton United 4, Fox Cities Stars 1

At Appleton, the United led 2-0 after one period and then scored the final two goals to win the Badgerland Conference game at Appleton Family Ice Center.

Matthew Gruber scored two goals for the United. Erik Bargholtz and Kieran Brosnan also scored.

Greyson Maulick had two assists for Appleton.