Fox Cities Stars fall in sectional final

SCHOFIELD – The Fox Cities Stars girls’ hockey team had its season come to an end Thursday with a 7-1 loss against the Central Wisconsin Storm in a WIAA sectional championship game at Greenheck Field House.

The Storm jumped on the Stars with a goal just 10 seconds into the game by Emelia Edmondson and never let up. It was 3-0 after the first period.

Victoria Nelson scored in the third period for the Stars’ only goal.

Kenna Bailey scored two goals for Central Wisconsin.

Fox Cities finished its season with a 15-10-2 record, while Central Wisconsin advances to state for the 10th consecutive season.

Fox Cities… …0 0 1 — 1 Central Wisconsin… …3 2 2 — 7

Goals: First period – Emelia Edmondson CW :10; Kassidy Oliva CW 7:47; Kenna Bailey CW 12:48. Second period – Maggie Plaza CW 4:37; Jatelyn Ramthun CW 9:49. Third period – Bailey CW 1:58; Victoria Nelson FC 7:24; Trinity Foster CW 11:27.