Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Ice hockey

Fox Cities Stars fall in sectional final

SCHOFIELD – The Fox Cities Stars girls’ hockey team had its season come to an end Thursday with a 7-1 loss against the Central Wisconsin Storm in a WIAA sectional championship game at Greenheck Field House.

The Storm jumped on the Stars with a goal just 10 seconds into the game by Emelia Edmondson and never let up. It was 3-0 after the first period.

Victoria Nelson scored in the third period for the Stars’ only goal.

Kenna Bailey scored two goals for Central Wisconsin.

Fox Cities finished its season with a 15-10-2 record, while Central Wisconsin advances to state for the 10th consecutive season.

Fox Cities…

…0

0 1

1

Central Wisconsin…

…3

2 2

7

Goals: First period – Emelia Edmondson CW :10; Kassidy Oliva CW 7:47; Kenna Bailey CW 12:48. Second period – Maggie Plaza CW 4:37; Jatelyn Ramthun CW 9:49. Third period – Bailey CW 1:58; Victoria Nelson FC 7:24; Trinity Foster CW 11:27.

Ice hockey game showing stick on puck with part of player's skates on ice and copy space.

Ice hockey game showing stick on puck with part of player’s skates on ice and copy space.

, , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News