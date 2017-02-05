Fox Cities Stars fall to Springs in title game

FOND DU LAC – Mitchell Grebe’s high glove shot after St. Mary’s Springs won a faceoff at 3:17 in overtime gave the Ledgers a 4-3 win over the Fox Cities Stars in the Badgerland Conference boys’ hockey tournament championship game Saturday.

The Stars had dominated the overtime period up to that point with three strong scoring opportunities, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Stars, who led 1-0 in the first period on a goal by Noah Hablewitz, fell behind 2-1 after two periods.

Hablewitz’s second goal tied the game 15 seconds into the third period. Hunter Schwehr put Fox Cities (16-7) ahead 3-2 at 10:33 of the period.

Dawson Sarauer tied the game for the Ledgers at 14:16 of the third period to send the game to overtime.

Fox Cities Stars… …1 0 2 0 — 3 St. Mary’s Springs… …1 1 1 1 — 4

Goals – First period: Noah Hablewitz FCS (Andrew Ohland, Jonathan Kwasny) 14:39; Mitchell Grebe SMS (Zach Welsch) 15:18. Second period: Zach Welsch SMS (Kaine Mertens) 2:26 pp. Third period: Noah Hableweitz FCS (Hunter Schwehr) :15 pp; Hunter Schwehr FCS 10:33; Dawson Sarauer SMS (Zach Welsch) 14:16. Overtime: Mitchell Grebe SMC (Zach Welsch) 3:17. Shots: FCS 22, SMS 25. Saves: Colin Ahern SMS 19, Max Gutjahr FCS 21.

Neenah/Hortonville/

Menasha 6,

Appleton United 1

At Fond du Lac, the Rockets scored four goals in the second period and rolled to the victory over Appleton in the third-place game of the Badgerland Conference tournament.

Alec Elkin and Jack Kraus each scored two goals for the Rockets. Eric Alberts and Reid Molitor also scored.

Calder Evans made 17 saves in goal for Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha (16-7).

Connor Zilisch scored the goal for Appleton (14-8-1).

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha… …0 4 2 — 6 Appleton… …0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Second period – Alec Elkin NHM (Tyler Hafeman, Travis Treml) 12:59; Eric Alberts NHM (Treml) 11:39; Jack Kraus NHM 10:50; Connor Zilisch AU (Erik Bargholtz) 6:45; Alec Elkin NHM 2:22. Third period – Jack Kraus NHM (Cody Dias, Eric Alberts) 12:44; Reid Molitor NHM (Alec Elkin) 2:20 pp. Saves: Calder Evans NHM 17, Gage Olson AU 17.

GIRLS

Fond du Lac 3, Appleton United 1

At Fond du lac, Annika Horman accounted for United’s lone goal in the team’s loss in the Eastern Shores Conference championship game.

Fond du Lac took a 1-0 lead 11:18 into the second period on a goal by Drew Deanovich, with Peyton Airaudi scoring the game-winning goal about seven minutes later.

Appleton United… …0 0 1 — 1 Fond du Lac… …0 2 1 — 3

Goals – Second period: Drew Deanovich FDL (Mary Skorupa) 11:18; Peyton Airaudi FDL (Mary Skorupa, Megan Sprinkman) 4:05. Third period: Annika Horman AU (Maddy Kapheim) 7:54; Hattie Verstegan FDL 2:10. Shots: FDL 31, AU 25. Saves: Rebecca Binder FDL 24, Mekenzy Hoisington AU 28.