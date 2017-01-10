Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Ice hockey

Fox Cities Stars girls fall to Point-Rapids

STEVENS POINT – The Fox Cities Stars girls’ hockey team dropped a 6-3 decision Monday to Point-Rapids in a nonconference game.

The Stars trailed 2-0 after one period, but tied the game on two quick goals in the second period by Maddy Jablonski and Karly Kalies.

After Point-Rapids went back in front 4-2, Kyra Jansen scored for the Stars at 12:41 of the third period to pull Fox Cities within one goal.

Point-Rapids sealed the win by scoring the final two goals of the game.

Fox Cities

0

2 1

3

Point-Rapids

2

1 3

6

Goals: First period – Leah Gruen P (AJ Weiss) 6:00; Emily Nolan P (Carolyn Storch) 15:12. Second period – Maddy Jablonski FC (Abby Cardew) :18; Karlie Kalies FC (Tori Nelson) 1:34; Emily Nolan P (Bryar Brooks, Zoe Derks) 5:06. Third period – Kiley Kopf P 1:07; Kyra Jansen FC 12:41; Kaylee Bruneau P (Emily Nolan) 13:10; Emily Nolan P (Megan Nolan) 16:07. Saves: Annaliese Mauel FC 5, Pistol Cowden P 34.

Ice hockey game showing stick on puck with part of player's skates on ice and copy space.

Ice hockey game showing stick on puck with part of player’s skates on ice and copy space.

, , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News