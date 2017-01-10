Fox Cities Stars girls fall to Point-Rapids

STEVENS POINT – The Fox Cities Stars girls’ hockey team dropped a 6-3 decision Monday to Point-Rapids in a nonconference game.

The Stars trailed 2-0 after one period, but tied the game on two quick goals in the second period by Maddy Jablonski and Karly Kalies.

After Point-Rapids went back in front 4-2, Kyra Jansen scored for the Stars at 12:41 of the third period to pull Fox Cities within one goal.

Point-Rapids sealed the win by scoring the final two goals of the game.

Fox Cities… …0 2 1 — 3 Point-Rapids… …2 1 3 — 6

Goals: First period – Leah Gruen P (AJ Weiss) 6:00; Emily Nolan P (Carolyn Storch) 15:12. Second period – Maddy Jablonski FC (Abby Cardew) :18; Karlie Kalies FC (Tori Nelson) 1:34; Emily Nolan P (Bryar Brooks, Zoe Derks) 5:06. Third period – Kiley Kopf P 1:07; Kyra Jansen FC 12:41; Kaylee Bruneau P (Emily Nolan) 13:10; Emily Nolan P (Megan Nolan) 16:07. Saves: Annaliese Mauel FC 5, Pistol Cowden P 34.