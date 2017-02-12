Fox Cities Stars girls roll past Badger

FOX CROSSING – Abby Cardew had a hat trick in the first period to power the Fox Cities Stars girls’ hockey team to an 8-1 victory Saturday over Badger Lightning in a nonconference game at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Madelynn Jablonski added a goal and three assists for the Stars, while Morgan Treml and Lauryn Hull both had a goal and an assist.

The Stars have won consecutive games to bring their record to 13-9-2 overall heading into the WIAA playoffs. During the winning streak, the Stars have outscored their opponents 59-14.

Badger… …1 0 0 — 1 Fox Cities… …5 1 2 — 8

Goals – First period: Morgan Treml FC 6:28; Madelynn Jablonski FC (Alli Mork) 10:11; Patton BL (Paige Pawlak) 11:06; Abby Cardew FC (Madelynn Jablonski, Marin Kelly) 12:16; Abby Cardew FC (Madelynn Jablonski) 12:52; Abby Cardew FC (Madelynn Jablonski, Victoria Nelson) 15:03. Second period: Lauryn Hull FC (Morgan Treml) 9:08. Third period: Alaina Schauf FC :18; Hana Sobczak FC (Lauryn Hull, Cassie Hewitt) 1:57. Shots: FC 36, BL 6. Saves: Annaliese Maule FC 5, Gabby Christensen BL 28.

BOYS

Appleton 7, Homestead 3

At Ozaukee, Erik Horman, Ben Thomas and Connor Zilisch each scored two goals for Appleton United in the nonconference victory.

The game was tied 3-3 after two periods before Thomas scored on a tip-in from Christopher Beyer to give Appleton a 4-3 lead with 7:40 remaining in the game.

Appleton… …2 1 4 — 7 Homestead… …1 2 0 — 3

United goals: First period – Erik Horman (Matthew Gruber); Horman (Gruber, Greyson Maulick). Second period – Ben Thomas (Erik Bargholtz). Third period – Thomas (Christopher Beyer); Maulick; Connor Zilisch (Bargholtz); Zilisch (Bargholtz, Mitchell Lund).