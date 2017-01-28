Fox Cities Stars girls skate past Arrowhead

FOX CROSSING – Maddy Jablonski scored three goals and had two assists to lead the Fox Cities Stars to a 6-3 victory over Arrowhead in an Eastern Shores Conference girls’ hockey game Friday at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Marin Kelly added two goals in the first period for Fox Cities, which led 4-2 after one period.

Annaliese Mauel recorded 12 saves for the Stars.

Arrowhead… …2 0 1 — 3 Fox Cities… …4 1 1 — 6

Goals: First period – Marin Kelly FC (Maddy Jablonski) 1:39; Mary Kremer A 3:22; Abby Cardew FC (Victoria Nelson) 6:39 pp; Kelly FC (Jablonski) 8:34; Jablonski FC (Cardew) 11:24; Kremer A 12:11. Second period – Jablonski FC (Cardew) 10:46. Third period – Cora Hougard A 6:58; Jablonski FC (Alli Mork) 14:23. Saves: Emily Nettesheim A 50, Annaliese Mauel FC 12.