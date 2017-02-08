Fox Cities Stars girls skate past Waupaca

FOX CROSSING – The Fox Cities Stars scored three goals in the second period to pull away and beat Waupaca 5-1 on Tuesday in a nonconference girls’ hockey game at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Teagan Dickman, Kyra Jansen and Abby Cardew scored in the second period to give the Stars a 4-0 lead.

Jansen also scored in the first period, while Alli Mork scored in the third for Fox Cities.

Avrey Simonson scored for Waupaca.

Waupaca… …0 0 1 — 1 Fox Cities… …1 3 1 — 5

Goals: First period – Kyra Jansen FC 10:34. Second period – Teagan Dickman FC (Morgan Treml) 8:16; Jansen FC (Lauryn Hull, Hanna Helling) 10:48; Abby Cardew FC (Maddy Jablonski) 16:48. Third period – Alli Mork FC 8:42; Avrey Simonson W 16:38. Saves: Annaliese Mauel FC 7, Anna Ryder W 37.