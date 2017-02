GREEN BAY – The Fox Cities Stars beat Green Bay United 5-1 on Thursday in a boys’ hockey matchup.

Noah Krueger scored two goals and added two assists for the Stars, who improved to 17-7 overall this season. Krueger got his 100th varsity career point in the victory.

Seth Bishop, Hunter Schwehr and Zach Bishop also scored for the Stars.

Schwehr added three assists, while Noah Hablewitz, Hayes Martinez and Chase Hunter also assisted on goals.

Max Gutjahr made 23 saves in goal for Fox Cities.