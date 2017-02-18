Fox Cities Stars roll past Waupaca

FOX CROSSING – The Fox Cities Stars girls’ hockey team beat Waupaca 8-1 in a WIAA regional championship game Friday at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Abby Cardew, Madelynn Jablonski and Lauren Fine scored to give the Stars a 3-0 lead after one period.

The Stars made it 6-0 after two periods and led 8-0 before Katarina Otter-Giese got the Comets on the board with their only goal.

Fox Cities, which is a No. 3 seed, will play at No. 2 seed Stevens Point on Tuesday in a sectional semifinal game. Stevens Point advanced with a 7-0 victory over Rhinelander.