Fox Cities Stars roll to win over Beaver Dam

FOX CROSSING – The Fox Cities Stars rolled to an 11-1 victory over Beaver Dam on Thursday in an Eastern Shores Conference tournament game at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Teagan Dickman scored three goals for the Stars. Marin Kelly and Maddy Jablonski each had two goals, while Lauryn Hull, Lauren Fine, Tori Nelson and Alaina Schauf also scored.

Annaliese Mauel made six saves in goal for the Stars (10-9-2 overall).

Appleton United 2, Bay Area 0

At Green Bay, Riley Maulick and Maddy Kaphelm each scored a goal to lead United to the shutout win in an Eastern Shores tournament game.

Mekenzy Hoisington made 15 saves in goal for Appleton.

Appleton United… …0 1 1 — 2 Bay Area… …0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Second period – Riley Maulick (Annika Horman) 3:19. Third period – Maddy Kapheim 15:16. Saves: Ana Holzbach BA 26, Mekenzy Hoisington AU 15.