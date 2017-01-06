Fox Cities Stars shut out Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM – The Fox Cities Stars skated to an 8-0 victory Thursday over Beaver Dam in a Badgerland Conference boys’ hockey game.

Noah Krueger scored three goals to lead the Stars.

Hunter Schwehr and Chase Hunter each added three assists for Fox Cities (13-1), which scored five goals in the opening period.

Max Gutjahr and Mitch Kroll combined to make 10 saves in goal for the Stars.

Fox Cities… …5 1 2 — 8 Beaver Dam… …0 0 0 — 0

Goals: First period – Gus Mantey (Noah Hablewitz) :37; Hablewitz (Hunter Schwehr, Chase Hunter) 5:10; Noah Krueger (Schwehr, Hunter) 7:27; Krueger (Schwehr) 10:58 pp; Hablewitz 12:19. Second period – Andrew Ohland (Robert O’Brien, Ben Seidl) 2:40. Third period – Schwehr 2:34; Krueger (Hunter) 11:03. Shots: BD 10, FC 36. Saves: Marshall Goodrich BD 28, Max Gutjahr FC 4, Mitch Kroll FC 6.

Appleton United 5, Bay Port 4

At Appleton, Erik Horman scored with 5:10 remaining in the game to lift United to the victory.

Connor Zilisch and Erik Bargholtz assisted on the winning goal.

Matthew Gruber scored two goals, while Kieran Brosnan and Greyson Maulick also scored.

GIRLS

University School 4, Fox Cities 2

At Fox Crossing, Lauryn Hull and Maddy Jablonski each scored a goal for the Stars in the loss to eighth-ranked University School.

University School… …2 0 2 — 4 Fox Cities… …1 0 1 — 2

Goals: First period – Fritz US (Epperson, McPike) 1:48; Lauryn Hull FC 14:26; McPike US (Weiss) 16:05 pp. Third period – Neudorfer US (Epperson, McPike) 5:54; Maddy Jablonski FC (Hull) 9:10 pp; Lamoreaux US 11:45. Saves: Annaliese Mauel FC 10, Dedert US 31.