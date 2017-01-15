Fox Cities Stars whip Lakeshore

MEQUON – Abby Cardew had two goals and three assists and Maddy Jablonski added two goals and two assists to lead the Fox Cities Stars girls’ hockey team to a 8-2 victory over Lakeshore on Saturday.

Lakeshore scored the game’s first goal, but the Stars came roaring back, scoring seven consecutive goals in the first and second periods.

Teagan Dickman, Karly Kalies, Alaina Schauf and Marin Kelly also scored for Fox Cities. Annalise Maule had seven saves at goalie for Fox Cities.

Fox Cities… …5 3 0 — 8 Lakeshore Lightning… …1 1 0 — 2

Goals – First period: Kate Tenney LL (Riley Schmitter) 13:57, Teagan Dickman FCS 10:53, Abby Cardew FCS (Marin Kelly) 6:35, Karly Kalies FCS (Tori Nelson) 2:58, Alaina Schauf FCS (Lauren Hull) 1:26, Maddy Jablonski FCS (Abby Cardew) :41. Second period: Marin Kelly FCS (Maddy Jablonski, Abby Cardew) 14:35, Abby Cardew FCS (Maddy Jablonski) 3:04, Buchanan LL (Pigatto, Alea Kahn) 2;27, Maddy Jablonski FCS (Tori Nelson, Abby Cardew) :34. Saves: Annalise Maule FCS 7, Mirek LL 31.