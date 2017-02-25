Fox Valley Lutheran girls down Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE – It’s not unusual for unsung athletes to morph into impact players during the basketball postseason.

Brenna Krueger made that exciting transformation Friday night.

The 5-foot-5 junior point guard drilled three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 15 points to drive an inspired Fox Valley Lutheran team to a 52-45 upset of Little Chute in a WIAA Division 3 girls’ basketball regional semifinal.

Fox Valley Lutheran (14-9) will play tonight’s Freedom-Oconto winner on Monday in a 7 p.m. regional final at the home of the higher seed.

Krueger wasn’t a major scoring threat during the regular season, averaging 4.9 points per game. But she elevated her game against the Mustangs, sinking shots from the perimeter and making plays off the dribble to get to the rim and create scoring opportunities.

“She played with a ton of confidence tonight,” said FVL David Wenzel. “She took charge of the offense, got to the rim and hit some big threes. She did a real nice job for us. She’s grown so much in terms of her confidence.”

Krueger saved her best work for last, scoring 12 of her points in the second half to trigger a big finish by the Foxes.

“I knew I needed to go right to the hoop and score,” said Krueger. “All my shots were falling through. It was a good feeling.”

Junior guard Jenna Bruss and senior forward Alyssa Charron added 13 points apiece for the balanced Foxes.

Fox Valley Lutheran was swept by the Mustangs during the regular season by scores of 52-43 and 59-54 and entered the regional game as a fifth seed, a spot lower than Little Chute.

But FVL wasn’t about to lose to the Mustangs for the third time in a season.

“FVL is one of the teams I’d prefer to not play three times in a season,” said Little Chute coach Rachel Hermus. “Just because they turn it up every year for tournament time. They’ve upset Little Chute in the past when I’ve been a member of the coaching staff here, once when we were a one seed. The Rev always gets their kids ready to play.”

Little Chute led 21-19 at the half, but Krueger opened the second half with a 3-pointer and the Foxes kept building momentum. Charron scored seven points and Krueger drained another three to spark a 12-2 run over four minutes that gave FVL a 41-33 lead with 5:30 remaining.

“We’ve become much more patient on offense, but you don’t want your kids to be afraid to shoot,” Wenzel said. “Brenna took some shots probably a little early in our offense, but she was feeling it and just nailed them. That’s what you want her to do.”

The Mustangs slashed the deficit to 42-39 with four minutes left, but Bruss answered with a huge three-point play and the Foxes put away the game from the free throw line.

“I wouldn’t call this an upset,” said Wenzel. “I don’t mean that in an arrogant way. You have a four and a five (seed), that’s pretty close. We played two tough regular-season games against them and this was a third tough game. I think if we played them 10 times, we’d go 5-5.”

Senior forward Tess Keyzers topped the Mustangs with 19 points in her final basketball game at Little Chute. The Mustangs finished a solid season at 14-8, making a major improvement from last year’s 6-17 record.

“Our seniors had a lot that didn’t go their way last season,” said Hermus. “They could have walked into this season thinking, ‘Oh, we’re not going to have much.’ But they really shifted the attitude of the program. I hope next year’s seniors can only do the same.”

Fox Valley Lutheran… …21 24 — 45 Little Chute… …19 33 — 52

Fox Valley Lutheran: Duciaume 4, Krueger 15, Birling 2, Bruss 13, Charron 13, Brukardt 2, Wolf 3. Totals 19 7-15 52. Three-pointers: Krueger 3, Charron 3, Wolf. Fouls: 12.

Little Chute: Joten 7, Schumacher 3, O. Hermsen 6, Keyzers 19, Battle 5, A. Hermsen 5. Totals 19 2-7 45. Three-pointers: Keyzers 2, Battle, A. Hermsen, Joten. Fouls: 15.

