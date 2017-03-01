Fox Valley Lutheran pulls out win in double OT

APPLETON – Fox Valley Lutheran made big plays in the clutch to beat Tomahawk 66-63 in double overtime Tuesday in a WIAA Division 3 boys’ basketball regional quarterfinal game.

Jared Kraftzenk hit a 3-point basket for the Foxes with two seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. In the second overtime, Jesse Doyen pulled down an offensive rebound and scored on the putback to put FVL ahead to stay.

Kraftzenk led the Foxes (7-16) with 15 points. Ben Uitenbroek added 12 for FVL, which will play at Xavier on Friday in a regional semifinal game.

Tomahawk was led by Justin Jarvensivu with 19 points.

Tomahawk … …18 33 10 2 — 63 Fox Valley Lutheran … …19 32 10 5 — 66

Tomahawk: Phalin 13, List 9, Zedler 3, Tollison 4, Weber 9, Jarvensivu 19, Koth 3, Cook 3. Totals 22 15-29 63. Three-pointers: Weber 3, Cook. Fouls: 19.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Schild 5, Doyen 8, Barrington 8, Olson 6, Kraftzenk 15, Price 3, Rodencal 9, Uitenbroek 12. Totals 20 20-28 66. Three-pointers: Olson, Kraftzenk 3, Price, Rodencal. Fouls: 22.

Clintonville 76, Northland Pines 46

At Clintonville, Tyler Petermann and Nathan Krueger both had double-doubles in the Truckers’ win over the Eagles.

Petermann scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Krueger scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Truckers (11-12).

Petermann also became Clintonville’s all-time leading scorer with 1,345 points, breaking the record set in 1977 by Joe Mauel of 1,343 points.

Northland Pines (6-17), which made only 25 percent of its shots, was led by Cameron Wait with 21 points.

Clintonville will play at Little Chute on Friday in a regional semifinal.

Northland Pines … …24 22 — 46 Clintonville … …33 43 — 76

Northland Pines: Wait 21, Peterson 9, Rosinski 4, Mendham 4, Rose 3, Krause 2, Smith 2, Hayes 1. Totals 14 13-17 46. Three-pointers: Wait 2, Peterson 2, Rose. Fouls: 16.

Clintonville: Petermann 26, Krueger 23, Wittman 8, Koeppen 6, K. Finger 3, Rosenow 3, Polzin 3, S. Finger 2, Schirpke 2. Totals 30 8-14 76. Three-pointers: Krueger 2, Wittman 2, Koeppen 2, K. Finger, Polzin. Fouls: 21.

Winneconne 80, Poynette 64

At Winneconne, the Wolves took a 22-point lead at the end of the first half and cruised to the win over the Pumas.

Austin Hecker led Winneconne (8-14) with 21 points, while Dylan Gmeiner added 15. The Wolves will play at Campbellsport on Friday in a regional semifinal.

Jack Moll led Poynette with 13 points.

Poynette … …19 45 — 64 Winneconne … …41 39 — 80

Poynette: Chadwick 5, Moll 13, Freimuth 1, Bruchs 7, Leiterman 2, Wheeler 4, Hutchinson 7, Klosky 2, Repka 8, Walter 6, Schutz 9. Totals 22 19-38 64. Three-pointer: Hutchinson. Fouls: 28.

Winneconne: Hecker 21, Jaeger 2, Berndt 6, Schneider 8, Gmeiner 15, Bissett 1, Hummel 2, Bach 3, Heider 2, Franz 9, Kramer 6, Murawski 5. Totals 26 22-32 80. Three-pointers: Hecker 4, Schneider, Gmeiner. Fouls: 26.

Sturgeon Bay 69, Chilton 45

At Sturgeon Bay, Alex Brandt scored 16 points for the Tigers (1-22), who trailed by 19 in the first half in the loss to the Clippers.

Connor Gajda led Sturgeon Bay (17-5) with 29 points.

Chilton … …16 29 — 45 Sturgeon Bay … …35 34 — 69

Chilton: Criter 7, Broeckel 6, Brandt 16, Woelfel 2, Meyer 4, Bowe 2, Weber 2, Moehn 3, Pagel 3. Totals 14 11-16 45. Three-pointers: Broeckel 2, Brandt 3, Pagel. Fouls: 16.

Sturgeon Bay: Wodack 2, Kurschner 2, Jacobson 1, Jackson 10, Meikle 4, Gajda 29, Talbert 8, Rose 3, Van Bramer 8, Bordeau 2. Totals 25 15-21 69. Three-pointers: Jackson, Guida 3. Fouls: 18.

Wrightstown 62, Brillion 52

At Wrightstown, the Tigers held the Lions without a field goal for the first five minutes of the second half en route to the win.

Wrightstown (15-8) was led by James Hansen with 15 points. Mayson Hazaert and Luke Haese both added 12 for the Tigers, who will play at Sturgeon Bay in a regional semifinal Friday.

Tyler Suess led Brillion (5-18) with 19 points. Trevor Jandrey and Dylan Schwartz added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Brillion … …27 25 — 52 Wrightstown … …29 33 — 62

Brillion: Schlender 3, Jandrey 14, Brouillard 5, Schwartz 11, Suess 19. Totals 18 13-25 52. Three-pointers: Schlender, Schwartz 2. Fouls: 13.

Wrightstown: Theunis 3, Froehlke 10, Hazaert 12, J. Klister 4, Hansen 15, Haese 12, Beining 6. Totals 19 12-25 62. Three-pointers: Hansen 2, Hazaert, Froehlke 2, Haese 4, Beining 2, Theunis. Fouls: 15.

Division 2

Hortonville 76, Waupaca 34

At Hortonville, the Polar Bears scored the first 13 points of the game and led 52-13 at halftime in the big victory.

Ryan Krueger had 18 points and Charlie Schabo scored 17 to lead Hortonville (8-14), which plays at Lakeland on Friday in a regional semifinal.

Logan Bunge led Waupaca (3-20) with 13 points.

Waupaca … …13 21 — 34 Hortonville … …52 24 — 76

Waupaca: Dayton 5, Wanty 8, Vaughn 8, Bunge 13. Totals 12 6-10 34. Three-pointers: Wanty 2, Vaughn 2. Fouls: 9.

Hortonville: Cross 5, R. Krueger 18, Griesbach 1, Bonikowske 6, Welson 4, Guyette 10, Schabo 17, Owens 2, Mocodlo 10, Meyer 3. Totals 29 9-12 76. Three-pointers: R. Krueger 4, Schabo 3, Cross, Meyer. Fouls: 12.

Green Bay Southwest 75, Menasha 59

At Green Bay, Jacob Everson and Alex Zeinert scored 20 and 16 points, respectively, for the Bluejays (8-15).

Menasha’s slow start in the first half allowed the Trojans (11-12) to build a 15-point lead at halftime en route to the win.

Will Pytleski scored 22 points to lead Southwest. Cole Bouche added 20.

Menasha … …18 41 — 59 Green Bay Southwest … …33 42 — 75

Menasha: Dewhurst 2, Everson 20, Zeinert 16, Hahn 7, L. Romnek 3, B. Romnek 8, Johnson 3. Totals 24 7-17 59. Three-pointers: Everson 2, Hahn, L. Romnek. Fouls: 16.

Green Bay Southwest: Keener 2, Simmons 14, Statz 3, Vang 1, Bouche 20, Landry 11, Pytleski 22, Howard 2. Totals 28 15-24 75. Three-pointers: Simmons 2, Landry, Pytleski. Fouls: 19.

•In other Division 2 games, Seymour edged Marinette 78-77 and Antigo beat New London 82-51. No other information was reported.

DIVISION 4

St. Mary Catholic 49, Mishicot 39

At Fox Crossing, the Zephyrs (12-11) built a 12-point halftime lead against the Indians and went on to post the victory.

Peyton Jack had 16 points for the Zephyrs, who will play at Iola-Scandinavia on Friday in a regional semifinal. Jordan Lacey added 13 points.

Paul Skwor led Mishicot with 16 points.

Mishicot … …17 22 — 39 St. Mary Catholic … …29 20 — 49

Mishicot: Kuehn 2, C. Reinhart 9, Zipperer 4, Skwor 16, Driscoll 4, Bartz 4. Totals 12 11-15 39. Three-pointers: Skwor 2, Driscoll, Bartz. Fouls: 20.

St. Mary Catholic: Lacey 13, Dejno 2, Jack 16, Nackers 6, Boyson 5, Uhlenbrauck 5, Scheuers 2. Totals 16 13-24 49. Three-pointers: Lacey, Jack, Boyson, Uhlenbrauck. Fouls: 17.

Manitowoc Lutheran 81, Weyauwega-Fremont 66

At Manitowoc, the Indians were outscored by 11 points in the second half after trailing by only four points at halftime.

Jacob Hablewitz made six 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead Weyauwega-Fremont (5-18). Logan Bosquez added 16 points and Chris Young had 11.

Wey.-Fremont … …34 32 — 66 Man. Lutheran … …38 43 — 81

Weyauwega-Fremont: McClone 7, Baehman 3, Hablewitz 29, Young 11, Bosquez 16. Totals 23 7-12 66. Three-pointers: Hablewitz 6, Young 3, Bosquez 3, Baehman. Fouls: 21.

Manitowoc Lutheran: Zastrow 31, Klein 6, C. Hillmer 2, Becker 1, Lomibao 11, Staudt 9, A. Hillmer 15, Lischka 2, Rathje 2. Totals 25 18-31 81. Three-pointers: Zastrow 5, Staudt 3, Klein 2, A. Hillmer 2, Lomibao. Fouls: 14.

Pacelli 69, Manawa 43

At Stevens Point, Ethan Hass scored 10 points and Ethan Wiesner scored nine for Manawa (5-18), which trailed 37-13 at halftime.

Manawa … …13 30 — 43 Pacelli … …37 32 — 69

Manawa: Forbes 5, Hass 10, Reynolds 3, Griesbach 3, Wiesner 9, Koehn 6, Sachtjen 7.

Pacelli: Miller 17, Cloud 9, Peplinski 7, Blanker 6, Firminhac 9, Parks 19, Jansch 2. Totals 25 17-26 69. Three-pointers: Miller, Cloud. Fouls: 11.

Division 5

Hilbert 80, University Lake/Trinity 14

At Hilbert, Kody Krueger scored 14 points — all in the first half — to lead the Wolves to the victory.

Hilbert (22-1), which led 58-7 at halftime, will play at home Friday against Catholic Central.

Univ. Lake/Trinity … …7 7 — 14 Hilbert … …58 22 — 80

University Lake/Trinity: Chang 1, Gmur 3, Fitzpatrick-Meyers 5, Waddell 3, Roige 2. Totals 5 2-4 14. Three-pointers: Gmur, Fitzpatrick-Meyers. Fouls: 7.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 14, Konen 9, Lau 8, Kuhn 7, Karson Krueger 6, Gruett 10, Kaser 2, Diedrich 6, Propson 4, Kyle Krueger 4, Halbach 10. Totals 34 6-10 80. Three-pointers: Kody Krueger 2, Diedrich 2, Kuhn, Konen. Fouls: 4.

Sheboygan Christian 80, Stockbridge 33

At Sheboygan, Jake Thurber had 14 points and Chris Langteau scored 12 for Stockbridge (6-14), which trailed 48-23 at halftime.

Stockbridge … …23 10 — 33 Sheboygan Christian … …48 32 — 80

Stockbridge: Ecker 3, Langteau 12, Thurber 14, Herman 4. Totals 11 4-7 33. Three-pointers: Thurber 4, Langteau 2, Ecker. Fouls: 9.

Sheboygan Christian: Stecker 10, VerVelde 2, Modahl 10, Wisse 12, Heinen 19, Balint 9, VanEss 14, Steenwyk 2, Lemmenes 2. Totals 34 3-6 80. Three-pointers: VanEss 4, Wisse 2, Modahl 2, Balint. Fouls: 14.

