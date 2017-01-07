Fox Valley Lutheran wins in overtime

DENMARK – The Fox Valley Lutheran girls’ basketball team pulled away in overtime Friday to beat Denmark 58-51 in a North Eastern Conference game.

The Foxes outscored the Vikings 12-5 in overtime to seal the victory.

“They scored the first two points (in overtime) and then we came back and hit some big buckets,” FVL coach David Wenzel said.

Fox Valley Lutheran went 10-for-12 at the free throw line in overtime.

Jenna Bruss led the Foxes with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Fox Valley Lutheran… …19 27 12 — 58 Denmark … …15 31 5 — 51

Fox Valley Lutheran: Duciaume 14, Krueger 10, Birling 2, Bruss 19, A. Charron 6, Brukardt 7. Totals 17 23-36 58. Three-pointer: Krueger. Fouls: 13.

Denmark: Laurent 12, Miller 3, Sipple 8, Halada 3, Leiterman 17, Rish 6, Pennings 2. Totals 21 4-11 51. Three-pointers: Miller, Sipple 2, Rish 2. Fouls: 24.

Little Chute 54, Oconto Falls 26

At Oconto Falls, the Mustangs had a dominant first half, establishing a 31-10 lead en route to the win over the Panthers.

Tess Kezyers led Little Chute with 15 points.

Jennifer Krueger had nine points for Oconto Falls.

Little Chute … …31 23 — 54 Oconto Falls … …10 16 — 26

Little Chute: VandenBerg 4, Lonigro 4, Joten 8, Schumacher 2, Elrick 2, O. Hermsen 5, Keyzers 15, Battle 5, A. Hermsen 7, Plutz 2. Totals 21 4-8 54. Three-pointers: Keyzers 3, Battle, A. Hermsen, Joten 2, O. Hermsen. Fouls: 7.

Oconto Falls: Donart 5, Pankratz 5, Huberty 2, Albrecht 5, Krueger 9. Totals 10 3-6 26. Three-pointers: Pankratz, Albrecht, Donart. Fouls: 8.

Freedom 59, Waupaca 39

At Freedom, Makenna Haase recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Irish to the win over the Comets.

Brooke Garrett added 13 points and had three 3-point baskets for Freedom.

Victoria Novak led Waupaca with 14 points.

Waupaca … …15 24 — 39 Freedom … …35 24 — 59

Waupaca: Johannes 8, Barlow 5, Radley 4, Nowak 14, Smidt 8. Totals 15 6-10 39. Three-pointers: Johannes 2, Barlow. Fouls: 15.

Freedom: Garrett 13, M. Kempen 1, Helms 10, Peters 4, M. Haase 19, T. Haase 2, J. Kempen 6, Witt 2, Evers 2. Totals 24 7-10 59. Three-pointers: Garrett 3, Helms. Fouls: 13.

Wrightstown 72, Marinette 47

At Marinette, Danielle Nennig scored 20 points and Alisha Murphy added 14 to lead the Tigers (10-1), who made 11 3-pointers in the victory.

Wrightstown … …37 35 — 72 Marinette … …25 22 — 47

Wrightstown: Froehlke 8, Riha 3, Guns 3, Murphy 14, Nennig 20, Van Zeeland 11, Wolske 9, Glodowski 2, Hohenstein 2. Totals 26 9-16 72. Three-pointers: Froehlke 2, Riha, Murphy 3, Nennig 4, Wolske. Fouls: 15.

Marinette: Bebo 15, Schultz 2, Pristelski 6, Kitzinger 16, Miller 5, Suhs 3. Totals 15 9-14 47. Three-pointers: Bebo 4, Pristelski 2, Kitzinger, Miller. Fouls: 10.

Luxemburg-Casco 71, Clintonville 29

At Clintonville, the Spartans outscored the Truckers 50-13 in the first half to take control of the game.

Mary Cravillion led Luxemburg-Casco with 19 points, including three 3-pointers.

Melany Lorge paced Clintonville with eight points.

Luxemburg-Casco … …50 21 — 71 Clintonville … …13 16 — 29

Luxemburg-Casco: Schiltz 17, Cravillion 19, Jorgensen 3, Thayse 2, Kinnard 1, Tebon 9, Kollnoss 2, Skubal 2, Dart 6, Bukowicz 2, Dornen 6, Junio 2. Totals 30 5-8 71. Three-pointers: Schiltz, Cravillion 3, Tebon, Dart. Fouls: 18.

Clintonville: Weatherwax 5, Arndt 1, Harbath 3, Morse 6, Beyersdorf 2, Birling 2, Seefeldt 2, Lorge 8. Totals 9 11-19 29. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 12.

Fox Valley Association

Kimberly 62, Oshkosh West 32

At Oshkosh, Alina Hampton scored 15 points and Morgan Torzala had 12 for the Papermakers, who led 33-9 at halftime.

Oshkosh West shot just 16 percent (8-for-49) from the field.

Kimberly … …33 29 — 62 Oshkosh West … …9 23 — 32

Kimberly: Hampton 15, Torzala 12, Evers 9, Lamirande 6, Kroner 5, B. Sikora 5, A. Sikora 4, Smith 4, Smarzinski 2. Totals 23 10-16 62. Three-pointers: Hampton 2, Evers, Lamirande, Kroner, B. Sikora. Fouls: 16.

Oshkosh West: Guenther 10, Fuller 6, Hammonds 4, Craig 3, Rochon-Baker 3, Haasl 2, Davis 2, Olejnik 1, Weber 1. Totals 8 14-19 32. Three-pointers: Guenther, Craig. Fouls: 16.

Oshkosh North 68, Neenah 48

At Neenah, Amanda Argall scored 13 points and Abby Rudolph had 12 for the Rockets, who trailed by nine points at halftime.

Sammy Buerger led Oshkosh North with 20 points.

“Oshkosh North came in and played inspired,” Neenah coach Andy Braunel said. “From the get-go they were flying around. They got after it.”

Oshkosh North … …33 35 — 68 Neenah … …24 24 — 48

Oshkosh North: Buerger 20, Wissink 15, Lieder 13, Gauthier 11, Westemeier 9. Totals 26 9-16 68. Three-pointers: Wissink 3, Lieder 2, Buerger 2. Fouls: 14.

Neenah: Rudolph 12, Lee 10, Argall 13, Dietzen 5, VanderMause 4, Sukanen 4. Totals 16 13-17 48. Three-pointers: Rudolph 2, Argall. Fouls: 14.

Bay Conference

Xavier 62, Green Bay East 46

At Green Bay, Bekah VandeHey scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half to help the Hawks take a nine-point lead midway through the game in their win over the Red Devils.

Jaclyn Freimuth and Karly Weycker chipped in with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Green Bay East’s Ja’Staria Brantley led all scorers with 26 points.

Xavier … …32 30 — 62 Green Bay East … …23 23 — 46

Xavier: Freimuth 14, VandeHey 20, Schmitt 2, Sowin 3, Ceranski 3, C. Dombrowski 2, S. Dombrowski 5, Weycker 13. Totals 24 13-26 62. Three-pointer: VandeHey. Fouls: 17.

Green Bay East: Pugh 4, Hohn 2, Ott 2, Watzka 8, Brantley 26, Watts 4. Totals 17 8-14 46. Three-pointers: Brantley 4. Fouls: 19.

Seymour 57, New London 50

At Seymour, the Thunder made 15-of-21 free throws in the second half to hold off the Bulldogs.

Hailey Oskey led Seymour with 18 points, while Raven VandenLangenberg and Jenna Krause added 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Leah Porath and Kate Christian led New London in scoring with 27 and 17 points, respectively.

New London … …24 26 — 50 Seymour … …23 34 — 57

New London: Christian 17, Besaw 3, Rohan 3, Porath 27. Totals 18 12-17 50. Three-pointers: Christian, Porath. Fouls: 15.

Seymour: Oskey 18, Seitz 2, VandenLangenberg 15, Moehring 3, Krause 12, Veldt 5, Reinke 2. Totals 15 20-27 57. Three-pointers: Oskey 3, Moehring, Krause 2, Veldt. Fouls: 15.

Shawano 61, Menasha 52

At Shawano, Alexa Yost and Maddy Hoekstra each scored 16 points for Menasha, which trailed by only one point at halftime.

Menasha … …30 22 — 52 Shawano … …31 30 — 61

Menasha: Roen 7, Anderson 2, Stewart 7, Yost 16, Perez 2, Wussow 2, Hoekstra 16. Totals 20 8-12 52. Three-pointers: Roen, Stewart, Yost 2. Fouls: 18.

Shawano: Klemens 15, Buschman 4, Tori DePerry 11, Tatum DePerry 2, Ward 1, Wendorf 7, Young 13, Gueths 8. Totals 25 5-12 61. Three-pointers: Klemens 3, Tori DePerry, Wendorf, Young. Fouls: 11.

Big East

Sheb. Lutheran 61, St. Mary Catholic 51

At Sheboygan, Abbi Thelen scored 21 points, including 12 in the second half, in the Zephyrs’ loss to the Crusaders.

Morgan Gottowski and Docota Weigert proved to be a formidable duo for the Crusaders, scoring 17 and 16 points, respectively. The pair combined for 22 points in the first half.

Josie Pingel kept Sheboygan Lutheran ahead in the second half when she scored all 12 of her points.

St. Mary Catholic … …27 24 — 51 Sheboygan Lutheran … …30 31 — 61

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 10, S. Andersen 11, Bittner 2, Britt 5, Thelen 21, R. Andersen 2. Totals 16 15-20 51. Three-pointers: Thone, S. Andersen, Thelen 2. Fouls: 20.

Sheboygan Lutheran: Mendez 9, Pingel 12, Touw 2, Meador 1, Egbert 2, Rodewald 2, Weigert 16, Gottowski 17. Totals 21 15-25 61. Three-pointers: Gottowski 2, Pingel 2. Fouls: 13.

Mishicot 49, Hilbert 34

At Hilbert, Hannah Sweetman scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Indians over the Wolves.

Makaylee Kuhn paced Hilbert with 12 points.

Mishicot … …23 26 — 49 Hilbert … …17 17 — 34

Mishicot: Sweetman 14, Peterson 11, VanHefty 4, Groelle 7, Thompson 2, Krieser 4, Baumgartner 2, Ayotte 5. Totals 17 10-16 49. Three-pointers: Sweetman 4, Peterson. Fouls: 8.

Hilbert: Wiese 4, Lau 6, Kuhn 12, Bangart 2, Schoen 5, Duchow 2, Bergelin 3. Totals 14 6-11 34. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 13.

Nonconference

Shiocton 63, Winneconne 51

At Shiocton, Tina Ubl scored 18 points to lead the Chiefs past the Wolves.

Shiocton outscored Winneconne 35-25 in the first half.

Sadie Kosciuk paced Winneconne with 25 points.

Winneconne … …25 26 — 51 Shiocton … …35 28 — 63

Winneconne: Kubasta 2, Zima 2, Gilman 8, Brooks 2, Ellis 7, Becker 5, Kosciuk 25. Totals 16 18-31 51. Three-pointer: Ellis. Fouls: 22.

Shiocton: Korth 10, Schroth 4, Herrmann 9, Young 2, Schmidt 9, Elliott 2, Ubl 18, Bruns 9. Totals 21 18-31 63. Three-pointers: Korth 2, Herrmann. Fouls: 20.

