Fox's Jimmy Johnson declares Texas best state for high school football

Former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Hurricanescoach Jimmy Johnson declared that the state of Texas has the best high school football in the country on the Super Bowl pregame show on Fox following a feature on the tradition of Friday Night Lights and the state championship tournaments, which include more than 700 schools.

“I coached in college for about 25 years, so I recruited Texas and let me tell you, the best football players in the country — and I love the players in Florida and I love the players in California — but the best-coached players in the country are right here in Texas,” Johnson said. “Some of their high school programs, the stadiums, their facilities, they’re better than most small colleges.”

Asked by Howie Long if Johnson ever cheated when he came down to recruit in Texas, he laughed and said: “Straight as an arrow. Let’s not go there.”