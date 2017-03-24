Frank Kaminsky trolls Arizona after HS teammate Sean O'Mara scores game-winning bucket

Former Wisconsin star Frank Kaminsky knows a thing or two about knocking Arizona out of the NCAA tournament.

Remember, Kaminsky and Wisconsin twice beat the Wildcats to earn consecutive trips to the Final Four.

The Badgers won’t get a chance to bounce the Wildcats this year, as 11-seed Xavier took care of that last night. More specifically, the Musketeers’ Sean O’Mara took care of that with a basket with less than a minute to play.

As luck would have it, O’Mara and Kaminsky were teammates at Benet Academy in Illinois.

And, as pointed out by NBC Sports’ College Basketball Talk, Kaminsky made sure Arizona knew about it.

Good ole Benet Academy my friend!! https://t.co/M11L9bnVPI — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 24, 2017