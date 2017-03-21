Franklin (N.J.), Elk River (Minn.), Detroit County Day win titles to crash Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Franklin (Somerset, N.J.), beat two Super 25-ranked teams to win its state Tournament of Champions. The Warriors (25-7) are the highest-ranked new team in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings at No. 18, followed by Elk River, Minn., at No. 22 and Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills, Mich.) at No. 24.

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn) remains the No. 1 team.

Franklin’s Diamond Miller had 18 points in a 50-48 defeat of No. 25 Manasquan in the state Tournament of Champions final. Camille Gray had 20 points in a 66-57 win for the Warriors in a defeat of then-No. 17 Rutgers Prep (Somerset) in a TOC semifinal.

Gabi Haack, a Bradley signee, had two big games to lead Elk River (32-0) last week. The senior guard had 25 points in a 64-60 defeat of then-No. 19 Hopkins (Minnetonka) in the 4A state championship and had 20 points in a 57-56 defeat of Lakeville North (Lakeville) in a 4A semifinal.

Senior guard Destiny Pitts, a Minnesota commit, led Detroit County Day (26-1) to its title. She had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 59-48 defeat of then-No. 21 Arbor Prep (Ypsilanti) in the Class B state championship and 13 points in a 46-42 defeat of Marshall in a Class B semifinal.