Freedom boys knock off Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE – Charlie Jadin scored 21 points to lead a balanced Freedom squad to a 64-52 victory Monday over Little Chute in a North Eastern Conference boys’ basketball game.

Dwight Green added 12 points and Ty Brickner had 10 for the Irish.

“Jadin was really hard to guard. He was really good,” Little Chute coach Mickey Martin said. “They were pretty balanced across the board.”

Freedom led 29-22 at halftime and built the lead to 12 points early in the second half. The Mustangs rallied to get within five points with four minutes remaining but couldn’t get any closer.

“We weren’t able to get over the hump in the second half,” Martin said.

Devin Plate led Little Chute with 21 points and Keenan Stevens had 13.

Freedom… …29 35 — 64 Little Chute… …22 30 — 52

Freedom: Balthazor 2, Green 12, Brickner 10, Jadin 21, VanHandel 8, Baumgart 9, Pingel 2. Totals 27 8-9 64. Three-pointers: Green, Jadin. Fouls: 11.

Little Chute: Plate 21, Hietpas 3, Mueller 3, Schommer 3, Stevens 13, Knudsen 9. Totals 18 9-11 52. Three-pointers: Plate 3, Mueller, Schommer, Knudsen 2. Fouls: 11.

Wrightstown 63, Clintonville 56

At Wrightstown, the Tigers outscored the Truckers 15-7 at the free throw line in the North Eastern Conference victory.

James Hansen scored 25 points to lead Wrightstown. He was 9-for-14 from the field and 6-for-7 at the free throw line.

Nathan Krueger led Clintonville with 19 points.

Clintonville… …26 30 — 56 Wrightstown… …28 35 — 63

Clintonville: Krueger 19, Petermann 13, Koeppen 9, Wittman 8, S. Finger 5, K. Finger 2. Totals 21 7-11 56. Three-pointers: Krueger 2, Koeppen 2, Petermann, Wittman, S. Finger. Fouls: 19.

Wrightstown: Hansen 25, Hazaert 11, Theunis 10, Haese 7, Froehlke 4, Jaeger 4, Van Zeeland 2. Totals 22 15-20 63. Three-pointers: Hansen, Hazaert, Theunis, Haese. Fouls: 10.

•In other games, Fox Valley Lutheran beat Oconto Falls 71-43 and Wautoma stopped Weyauwega-Fremont 57-50. No other information was reported.

GIRLS

Kimberly 60, Hortonville 52

At Hortonville, Morgan Torzala scored 17 points to lead four Papermakers in double figures in the Fox Valley Association win.

Abby Evers added 14 points, Kam Kroner 11 and Shea Dechant 10 for Kimberly.

Shay Frederick and Morgan Allen each had 11 points for Hortonville.

Kimberly… …34 26 — 60 Hortonville… …28 24 — 52

Kimberly: Hampton 6, Smith 2, Evers 14, Torzala 17, Dechant 10, Kroner 11. Totals 22 11-14 60. Three-pointers: Torzala 3, Dechant, Kroner. Fouls: 13.

Hortonville: Bogan 5, Frederick 11, Griesbach 9, Walter 6, VanBeek 2, Nelson 8, Allen 11. Totals 23 3-9 52. Three-pointers: Bogan, Frederick, Griesbach. Fouls: 13.

Fond du Lac 65, Kaukauna 30

At Fond du Lac, Ally Gietzel scored 17 points to lead the Cardinals, who led 32-17 at halftime in the Fox Valley Association game.

Keira Nennig and Kiley Gegare each had seven points for Kaukauna.

Kaukauna… …17 13 — 30 Fond du Lac… …32 33 — 65

Kaukauna: Nennig 7, Isselmann 3, Rodriguez 4, Gegare 7, Albrecht 3, Verhasselt 3, Mand 3. Totals 11 6-10 30. Three-pointers: Nennig, Gegare. Fouls: 17.

Fond du Lac: Wonser 6, Gietzel 17, Wendt 4, Wendels 8, Templer 4, Tracy 6, Loewe 2, Smit 10, Dille 8. Totals 23 16-26 65. Three-pointers: Wonser, Gietzel, Smit. Fouls: 14.

Fox Valley Lutheran 38, Winnebago Lutheran 32

At Fond du Lac, Jenna Bruss scored all 11 of her points in the second half to lead the Foxes to the nonconference victory.

Jena Krueger had nine points to lead WLA.

Fox Valley Lutheran… …14 24 — 38 Winnebago Lutheran… …12 20 — 32

Fox Valley Lutheran: Duciaume 8, Krueger 3, Birling 4, Bruss 11, J. Charron 2, A. Charron 8, Brukardt 2. Totals 12 13-22 38. Three-pointer: Duciaume. Fouls: 11.

Winnebago Lutheran: Keifenheim 2, Bonilla 2, Krueger 9, Preissner 7, Williams 4, Lorenz 2, Boehlke 6. Totals 14 0-4 32. Three-pointers: Krueger 3, Preissner. Fouls: 17.

