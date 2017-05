The CIF North Coast softball playoffs began Tuesday and defending Division I champion Freedom (Oakley) made a statement in Round 1.

Credit junior pitcher Vanessa Strong for that.

Strong pitched a perfect game in a 7-0 victory against Arroyo and struck out 19 of the 21 batters she faced.

Freedom's Vanessa Strong pitches a perfect game — strikes out 19 of 21 batters. The reigning champs move on to Round 2 of the NCS Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ax8xLGLuhf — Luke Johnson (@Scoop_Johnson) May 24, 2017

The victory moved Strong to 15-5 in the circle and lowered her ERA for the season to 0.96. She has allowed one earned run in her last four outings.