Freedom edges Denmark at the buzzer

DENMARK – Caden Hofacker’s tip-in as time expired for his only two points of the game lifted Freedom past Denmark 71-70 on Thursday in a North Eastern Conference boys’ basketball game.

Dwight Green led Freedom (7-6 overall, 5-4 NEC) with 29 points. Charlie Jadin added 16.

Blake Derricks scored 38 points for Denmark.

Freedom … …35 36 — 71 Denmark … …30 40 — 70

Freedom: Hofacker 2, Balthazor 2, D. Green 29, Brickner 12, Jadin 16, Van Handel 5, Baumgart 3, Pingel 2. Totals 28 9-17 71. Three-pointers: D. Green 3, Jadin 2, Baumgart. Fouls: 26.

Denmark: Derricks 38, Short 10, Jens 8, Suemnick 12, Sipiorski 2. Totals 18 32-35 70. Three-pointers: Derricks 2. Fouls: 16.

Little Chute 55, Marinette 54

At Marinette, the Mustangs outscored the Marines 34-18 in the second half to get the win after trailing by 15 points at halftime.

“Defense was the key, holding Marinette to 18 points,” Little Chute coach Mickey Martin said.

The Mustangs went on an 8-0 run to start the second half, while Noah Knudsen hit two free throws to put Little Chute ahead by one near the end.

Devin Plate led Little Chute with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.

Little Chute … …21 34 — 55 Marinette … …36 18 — 54

Little Chute: Diedrick 2, Plate 20, Huss 6, Schommer 9, Stevens 10, Knudsen 8. Totals 21 4-6 55. Three-pointers: Plate 4, Schommer 3, Knudsen 2. Fouls: 14.

Marinette: Miller 4, Nicklaus 3, Stroming 2, Wagner 11, Wendt 14, Nelson 7, Poetzl 13. Totals 20 8-18 54. Three-pointers: Nicklaus, Wagner 2, Wendt, Nelson 2. Fouls: 11.

Wrightstown 76, Fox Valley Lutheran 71

At Wrightstown, James Hansen scored 26 points along with seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Tigers over the Foxes.

Luke Haese added 21 points for Wrightstown, while Mayson Hazaert had 16.

Haese and Tyler Theunis went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final 10 seconds.

Jared Kraftzenk paced Fox Valley Lutheran with 19 points.

Fox Valley Lutheran … …31 40 — 71 Wrightstown … …41 35 — 76

Fox Valley Lutheran: Barrington 9, Schild 5, Rodencal 7, Doyen 8, Olson 9, Kraftzenk 19, Price 3, Uitenbroek 11. Totals 28 8-12 71. Three-pointers: Schild, Rodencal, Olson, Kraftzenk 3, Price. Fouls: 20.

Wrightstown: Smith 3, Theunis 2, Froehlke 4, Hazaert 16, Hansen 26, Haese 21, Beining 4. Totals 29 12-18 76. Three-pointers: Smith, Froehlke, Haese 3, Beining. Fouls: 17.

Clintonville 56, Oconto Falls 46

At Clintonville, the Truckers rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to pull away from the Panthers.

Nathan Krueger had 18 points and Tyler Petermann scored 15 to lead Clintonville.

Oconto Falls … …23 23 — 46 Clintonville … …19 37 — 56

Oconto Falls: Carriveau 10, Bloom 10, Schoen 8, Sefcik 7, Klimpke 4, Virtues 3, Peetz 3, Kurth 1. Totals 16 8-18 46. Three-pointers: Bloom 2, Sefcik 2, Schoen, Peetz. Fouls: 23.

Clintonville: Krueger 18, Petermann 15, Koeppen 9, Schirpke 6, Wittman 5, S. Finger 2, Marheine 1. Totals 18 16-22 56. Three-pointers: Koeppen 2, Krueger, Wittman. Fouls: 15.

Luxemburg-Casco 88, Waupaca 42

At Luxemburg, Bryce TeKulve led the way with 18 points for Luxemburg-Casco (11-2, 10-0), which stayed unbeaten in the conference.

Logan Bunge led Waupaca with 11 points.

Waupaca … …20 22 — 42 Luxemburg-Casco … …48 40 — 88

Waupaca: Gardner 7, Johnson 2, Dayton 4, Thuerman 4, Vaughn 4, Bartel 8, Bunge 11, Kennedy 2. Totals 18 3-4 42. Three-pointers: Gardner, Thuerman, Bunge. Fouls: 6.

Luxemburg-Casco: Jandrin 17, Deprey 6, Doell 3, Wotruba 13, Zeitler 8, Isenberg 4, Ronsman 9, Coisman 10, TeKulve 18. Totals 38 3-4 88. Three-pointers: Jandrin 2, Deprey 2, Doell, Wotruba, Zeitler 2, TeKulve. Fouls: 3.

Big East

St. Mary Catholic 55, Reedsville 43

At Reedsville, Jordan Lacey had 22 points and Mitchell Fischer added 14 to lead the Zephyrs.

St. Mary Catholic … …30 25 — 55 Reedsville … …27 16 — 43

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 4, Lacey 22, Jack 6, Nackers 3, Boyson 6, Fischer 14. Totals 18 15-26 55. Three-pointers: Lacey 3, Griffith. Fouls: 15.

Reedsville: Otto 4, Korstad 3, Wendland 16, Farmer 2, Dvorachek 16, Schmidt 2. Totals 16 5-13 43. Three-pointers: Dvorachek 2, Wendland 3, Korstad. Fouls: 20.

Hilbert 75, Cedar Grove-Belgium 58

At Hilbert, the Wolves outscored the Rockets by 12 points in the second half to pull away for the win.

Connor Kuhn had 23 points to lead Hilbert. Kody Krueger added 18 and Jack Halbach had 16.

Cedar Grove-Belgium … …29 29 — 58 Hilbert … …34 41 — 75

Cedar Grove-Belgium: Villa 8, VonHeimberg 15, Brochtrup 10, Weiss 13, Hilbelink 12. Totals 20 11-17 58. Three-pointers: Weiss 3, VonHeimberg 3, Brochtrup. Fouls: 16.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 18, Konen 4, Kuhn 23, Propson 6, Kyle Krueger 6, Simon 2, Halbach 16. Totals 31 9-20 75. Three-pointers: Halbach 2, Propson, Konen. Fouls: 17.

CWC-8

Shiocton 78, Bonduel 60

At Bonduel, Nate Schmidt made four 3-pointers in the first half when he scored 17 of his game-high 25 points to lead the Chiefs.

Matt Peterson added 15 points, Brandon Spencer had 12 and Josh Leitzke 11 for Shiocton (8-5, 6-0), which led 46-28 at halftime.

Shiocton … …46 32 — 78 Bonduel … …28 32 — 60

Shiocton: Spencer 12, Peterson 15, Leitzke 11, Brouillard 4, Bedor 8, Fielding 3, Schmidt 25. Totals 27 15-22 78. Three-pointers: Spencer 2, Peterson 2, Leitzke, Schmidt 4. Fouls: 16.

Bonduel: Erb 2, Weier 4, Wondra 2, Garside 6, Olsen 5, Letter 12, Allen 6, Szoszorek 6, Bohm 5, Cairns 12. Totals 24 6-8 60. Three-pointers: Garside 2, Letter 4. Fouls: 19.

Amherst 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 36

At Weyauwega, Chris Young scored 13 points and Logan Bosquez added 10 for the Indians, who were outscored 38-22 in the second half.

Amherst … …19 38 — 57 Weyauwega-Fremont … …14 22 — 36

Amherst: Cisewski 1, Piotrowski 2, Glodowski 6, Groholski 15, Wideman 17, Schude 16. Totals 19 18-26 57. Three-pointer: Groholski. Fouls: 10.

Weyauwega-Fremont: McClone 2, Knecht 2, Hablewitz 9, Young 13, Bosquez 10. Totals 14 0-5 36. Three-pointers: Young 3, Hablewitz 3, Bosquez 2. Fouls: 20.

Eastern Wisconsin

Brillion 36, Chilton 25

At Brillion, Tyler Suess and Trevor Jandrey each scored 12 points to lead the Lions over the Tigers.

Kevin Broeckel paced Chilton with nine points.

Chilton … …7 18 — 25 Brillion … …13 23 — 36

Brillion: Schlender 3, D. Suess 2, Jandrey 12, Schwartz 7, T. Suess 12. Totals 11 13-20 36. Three-pointer: Jandrey. Fouls: 13.

