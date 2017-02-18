Freedom girls beat Wrightstown again

FREEDOM – It was a bit of a surreal scene following Freedom’s 57-56 North Eastern Conference girls’ basketball victory over Wrightstown on Friday.

On one end of the court was Freedom head coach Mike Vander Loop and star player Makenna Haase talking with local television media.

About 25 feet away and close to one of the baskets was the Wrightstown team posing for a picture celebrating its first conference title in 30 years.

The Irish got 14 points each from guards Jada Helms and Carly Peters in the win. Freedom finished a game behind the Tigers for the conference’s top spot, but did hand Wrightstown its only two losses in conference play.

That didn’t dim the shine on the Tigers’ big moment.

“We’re going to be able to put a number on our banner that hasn’t been there in awhile. We were happy with that,” Wrightstown coach Mike Froehlke said. “We talked in the locker room that the goal was a conference championship and we got that. Another goal was a No. 1 seed (in the playoffs) and we got that. Another goal is to make it to state and that’s right in front of us.

“Nothing was lost tonight other than a game that was really hard-fought against a good rival. But we’re coming back on Monday ready to go to work and finish off our next goal.”

For Freedom, the game was a testament to how good the Irish can be when they finish strong.

The Irish, who dropped close games to Luxemburg-Casco and Little Chute recently, fell behind in the first half when Wrightstown rebounded from an early 10-0 deficit with a 30-10 run.

Freedom (18-4, 15-3) did score the final four points of the first half to enter halftime down 30-24 and began the second half on a 6-2 run to keep the game close.

“I’m really proud of the way we battled throughout the game,” Vander Loop said. “We always talk about starting halves well and starting halves quick and ending halves well. And I think any coach will tell you that that’s a big part of the plan for success.”

A bucket off a rebound from Helms tied the game at 41-41 and a pair of free throws from Haase gave Freedom its first lead since early in the first at the 17:54 mark.

From there the lead changed four times. With Wrightstown nursing a 50-47 lead with three minutes left, Freedom got buckets from Morgan Witt, Haase, Peters and Helms to spark an 8-2 run that gave it a 55-52 lead.

Haase hit a pair of free throws late and the Tigers failed to convert on a possible tying shot with 5.2 seconds left as the Irish held on for the win.

“This was huge for our team,” Helms said. “This is a great win going into the postseason. Wrightstown is a great, great team. They’re good competitors. We just stepped up and took it at them.”

The 6-foot-1 Haase finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds, but was held to only two points in the first half. She had 28 points and 21 rebounds in Freedom’s 56-50 victory over the Tigers on Jan. 19.

“She means so much to what they do, so we wanted to keep the ball out of her hands in the post,” Froehlke said of defending Haase. “I thought we did a pretty good job there. In the second, I don’t think we were horrible, but they had some other kids make some shots.”

Danielle Nennig had 20 points and Kailee Van Zeeland added 16 for Wrightstown (19-3, 16-2).

Helms injured her right arm in the loss to Luxemburg-Casco but was able to play with no visible problems. The Irish did lose freshman guard Cameron Evers, however, for the season due to a knee injury.

Freedom has also played this season without senior guard Jordan Mashlan, who played significant minutes last season but was lost for the season with a torn rotator cuff.

“We’ve had some difficulties adjusting to the injury situation a little bit,” Vander Loop said. “We’re doing a little bit of shuffling again, so as far as that goes, we’re not as comfortable as we want to be because we have some kids who aren’t as comfortable on the outside playing on the outside a little more.

“We’ve been down the last couple of games. The Luxemburg loss was tough and so was the loss to Little Chute. But I told the girls they responded as well as they could have and we start over with the postseason on Monday. Then it’s one game at a time. I feel a heck of a lot better today than I did yesterday.”

Wrightstown… …30 26 — 56 Freedom… …24 33 — 57

Wrightstown: Froehlke 3, Guns 6, Murphy 8, Nennig 20, Van Zeeland 16, E. Diny 3. Totals 16 21-34 56. Three-pointers: Froehlke, Nennig, Van Zeeland. Fouls: 22.

Freedom: Helms 14, Peters 14, M. Haase 11, T. Haase 5, J. Kempen 7, Witt 6. Totals 20 12-25 57. Three-pointers: Helms 2, Peters 2, Kempen. Fouls: 21.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo