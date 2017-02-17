Freedom Irish rolls to win over Waupaca

FREEDOM – A 40-19 scoring run in the first half sparked Freedom to a 70-51 victory Thursday over Waupaca in a North Eastern Conference boys’ basketball game.

Charlie Jadin led Freedom with 17 points, while Dwight Green added 14 and Ty Brickner had 13.

Brandon Wanty led Waupaca with 11 points.

Waupaca … …25 26 — 51 Freedom … …42 28 — 70

Waupaca: Gardner 3, Johnson 3, Dayton 7, Wanty 12, Vaughn 11, Bartel 5, Bunge 10. Totals 19 6-14 51. Three-pointers: Vaughn 3, Wanty 2, Gardner, Dayton. Fouls: 8.

Freedom: Hofacker 2, Heenan 1, Balthazor 2, Z. Green 4, D. Green 14, Brickner 13, Jadin 17, Van Handel 4, Baumgart 5, Pingel 8. Totals 29 6-14 70. Three-pointers: Jadin 3, Baumgart, Brickner, Z. Green. Fouls: 9.

Little Chute 59, Oconto Falls 39

At Little Chute, Noah Knudsen scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Mustangs to the win.

Knudsen hit his first three shots of the game to give Little Chute an early 9-0 lead.

Noah Mueller added 13 points for the Mustangs, while Devin Plate had nine.

Oconto Falls … …21 18 — 39 Little Chute … …26 33 — 59

Oconto Falls: Sefcik 9, Bloom 2, Kurth 2, Manns 7, VerVelde 2, Schoen 9, Carriveau 8. Totals 16 4-10 39. Three-pointers: Sefcik, Manns, Schoen. Fouls: 14.

Little Chute: Plate 9, Connor Mara 2, Carson Mara 1, Hietpas 3, Tangwall 2, Mueller 13, Stevens 7, Omar 3, Knudsen 19. Totals 22 6-13 59. Three-pointers: Plate, Hietpas, Mueller 2, Knudsen 5. Fouls: 10.

Denmark 71, Fox Valley Lutheran 63

At Denmark, Blake Derricks scored 33 points to lift Denmark to a double-overtime win.

The Vikings outscored the Foxes 12-4 in the second overtime.

Zane Short recorded a double-double for Denmark, tallying 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Brady Jens added 10 points.

Jesse Doyen had 16 points for the Foxes, who were outscored 28-10 at the free throw line.

Fox Valley Lutheran … …27 28 4 4 — 63 Denmark … …28 27 4 12 — 71

Fox Valley Lutheran: Barrington 7, Rodencal 12, Doyen 16, Olson 7, Kraftzenk 8, Price 7, Uitenbroek 6. Totals 23 10-23 63. Three-pointers: Uitenbroek 2, Kraftzenk 2, Price, Olson, Rodencal. Fouls: 29.

Denmark: Bisbee 3, Derricks 33, Short 18, Jens 10, Suemnick 4, Satori 3. Totals 21 28-40 71. Three-pointer: Bisbee. Fouls: 22.

Wrightstown 75, Marinette 74

At Marinette, James Hansen made a free throw with five seconds remaining to give the Tigers the winning margin.

Wrightstown led by 14 midway through the second half, but Marinette rallied and tied the game with 50 seconds remaining on Matt Wagner’s fifth 3-pointer of the game.

Luke Haese led Wrightstown with 25 points.

Wrightstown … …27 48 — 75 Marinette … …29 45 — 74

Wrightstown: Smith 8, Theunis 3, Froehlke 6, Hazaert 2, Hansen 17, Haese 25, Beining 14. Totals 24 12-18 75. Three-pointers: Haese 6, Beining 4, Smith 2, Theunis, Froehlke, Hansen. Fouls: 20.

Marinette: Miller 4, Fayta 6, Stromin 2, Wagner 30, Wendt 4, Nelson 12, Poetzl 16. Totals 27 10-14 74. Three-pointers: Wagner 5, Nelson 2, Fayta 2, Poetzl. Fouls: 15.

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Clintonville 49

At Clintonville, Nathan Krueger and Tyler Petermann both scored 19 points for the Truckers in the loss.

Bryce Te Kulve had 22 for Luxemburg-Casco, which shot 50 percent (30-for-60) from the field in the game.

Luxemburg-Casco … …44 30 — 74 Clintonville … …28 21 — 49

Luxemburg-Casco: Te Kulve 22, Wotruba 15, Coisman 8, Deprey 8, Jandrin 6, Otradovec 5, Ronsman 4, Tebon 3, Zeitler 3. Totals 30 6-7 74. Three-pointers: Te Kulve 2, Wotruba 2, Deprey 2, Otradovec, Zeitler. Fouls: 14.

Clintonville: Krueger 19, Petermann 19, Schirpke 4, Wittman 3, K. Finger 2, Koeppen 2. Totals 18 9-16 49. Three-pointers: Krueger 3, Wittman. Fouls: 12.

Big East

Hilbert 63, Howards Grove 58

At Hilbert, Jack Halbach scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half for the Wolves, who outscored the Tigers 44-31 in the second half after trailing by eight at halftime.

Connor Kuhn added 12 points and Kody Krueger had 11 for Hilbert.

Howards Grove … …27 31 — 58 Hilbert … …19 44 — 63

Howards Grove: Pedrin 21, Reinemann 5, Stauss 11, Holzman 16, Baldwin 3, Dirker 2. Totals 19 17-25 58. Three-pointers: Pedrin, Holzman, Baldwin. Fouls: 21.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 11, Konen 6, Kuhn 12, Propson 7, Kyle Krueger 10, Halbach 17. Totals 22 16-23 63. Three-pointers: Konen 2, Kody Krueger. Fouls: 18.

St. Mary Catholic 55, Man. Lutheran 50

At Fox Crossing, the Zephyrs held on to a lead in the second half to slip past the Lancers.

Peyton Jack led St. Mary Catholic with 14 points, while Sam Solowicz and Mitchell Fischer each added 12.

Manitowoc Lutheran made 12 baskets from beyond the arc.

Manitowoc Lutheran … …23 27 — 50 St. Mary Catholic … …27 28 — 55

Manitowoc Lutheran: Zastrow 16, Klein 10, Staudt 9, Hillmer 11, Rathje 4. Totals 16 6-9 50. Three-pointers: Zastrow 5, Klein 3, Staudt 3, Hillmer. Fouls: 15.

St. Mary Catholic: Lacey 5, Dejno 2, Jack 14, Solowicz 12, Nackers 1, Boyson 9, Fischer 12. Totals 19 10-14 55. Three-pointers: Lacey, Jack, Solowicz 4, Boyson. Fouls: 13.

CWC-8

Witt.-Birnamwood 74, Manawa 41

At Manawa, Cory Fraaza scored 18 points to lead the Chargers over the Wolves.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood outscored Manawa 39-15 in the first half.

Ethan Hass paced the Wolves with 16 points, while Jeven Sachtjen added 13.

Witt.-Birnamwood … …39 35 — 74 Manawa … …15 26 — 41

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Kapitz 19, Lehman 6, Fraaza 18, Scheurer 3, Alwes 2, Szews 7, Thrun 1, Groshek 16, Zeinert 2. Totals 22 28-42 74. Three-pointers: Kapitz, Groshek.

Manawa: B. Schulke 1, Hass 16, Wiesner 4, Koehn 7, Sachtjen 13. Totals 16 8-22 41. Three-pointer: Koehn. Fouls: 20.

Watch live as No. 2 Xavier takes on Seymour

Second-ranked Xavier clashes with Seymour in a Bay Conference boys’ basketball showdown. Join us today at 7 p.m. as USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson and Jim Rosandick bring you the coverage from historic Torchy Clark Gym in Appleton. Watch the action live on Facebook Live or postcrescent.com. And use the hashtag #hsswi if you’re a Twitter user.