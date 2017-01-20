Freedom Irish upset top-ranked Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN – Brooke Garrett knows that she always has the green light to shoot from the 3-point line when the situation dictates.

The opportunity presented itself in the final minutes of Thursday’s North Eastern Conference showdown between Freedom and Wrightstown, and Garrett’s 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining in the game gave the Irish a lead they would never relinquish in toppling the top-ranked Tigers 56-50 in a battle of highly ranked Division 3 teams.

While the junior reserve guard knows she has the OK to shoot in a pressure situation, she also admits there was a little anxiety, too.

“I was definitely very nervous,” Garrett said. “But it felt pretty good when it left my hand and when it went in, it was a good feeling.”

Her trifecta gave Freedom (11-2 overall, 8-1 NEC) a 50-48 lead and answered a furious comeback by top-ranked Wrightstown, which had erased a nine-point deficit earlier in the half.

Freedom (11-2, 8-1) entered the game ranked No. 6 in the latest Associated Press poll in Division 3 and the players still had a bad taste in their mouths following a 47-44 setback to Little Chute last Thursday.

With Wrightstown sending double and sometimes triple teams against Irish post player Makenna Haase, who still finished with a game-high 28 points and 21 rebounds, Freedom coach Mike Vander Loop knew his team would need a few other players to step up.

Jordan Kempen and Taylor Haase had critical rebounds and Garrett and Taylor Haase also were 3-of-4 from the free throw line down the stretch to help preserve the win.

“These are the kind of wins that we’re very proud of, because we do stress (the team game) so much. It’s a team win,” Vander Loop said. “Brooke hit the three to put us ahead and she and Taylor Haase went 3-of-4 down the line to finish it.

“Wrightstown was keying on Makenna and she was open some inside, but their ball pressure was making it difficult for us to get it to her. So they deserved a lot of credit, but it also says a lot about Makenna because they’re keying on her defensively and she was still able to lead us and get it done.”

Makenna Haase, a 6-foot-1 senior, said that she did get “a little tired” playing so many minutes against wave after wave of Wrightstown defenders.

“Wrightstown is a good team and they know how to double team you and press you and get you tired,” she said. “All credit to them for being able to do that.”

Vander Loop said he’s usually able to get his star post player a few more breaks during a game, but Wrightstown’s size and length with Alexis Wolske (5-foot-11), Kailee Van Zeeland (5-10), Taylor Guns (5-11) and Danielle Nennig (5-11) forced him to play Haase nearly the entire game.

“There were a couple of times were I looked at her and I felt kind of bad for her because we were riding her pretty hard,” he said. “But that’s what leaders do. Leaders step it up and they make the plays down the stretch.”

Wrightstown chipped away at a 45-36 deficit by connecting on free throws from Nennig and Alisha Murphy and also forcing a spate of turnovers. A 3-pointer from Van Zeeland and additional free throws from Murphy and freshman Bridget Froehlke gave the Tigers a 48-47 lead.

That led to Garrett’s 3-point shot, which gave the Irish the momentum they needed to complete the win.

“Absolutely,” Vander Loop said when asked if Garrett has the green light to shoot the 3-pointer. “We were struggling to score and I put her in during the timeout hoping that she would knock one of those down and she answered for us.”

Murphy and Wolske led the Tigers with 11 points and Nennig chipped in 10 for the Tigers, who played without head coach Mike Froehlke, who missed the game due to illness.

“Garrett hit a big three down the stretch and (Freedom) really killed us on the 50/50 balls tonight,” Tigers assistant coach Travis Van Zeeland said. “And Haase killed us on the offensive boards and she had a lot of putbacks. There’s stuff we got to work on.”

Winning the loose ball battle was something Vander Loop focused on heading into the game following the loss to Little Chute.

“I was a little disappointed in the Little Chute game, but I think we got quite a few of those tonight so we’re building back up,” Vander Loop said. “It’s been a full week so it’s been with us a week and the girls were hungry to get back on the court and do some good things.”

Freedom… …25 31 — 56 Wrightstown… …17 33 — 50

Freedom: Garrett 7, Helms 7, Peters 5, Makenna Haase 28, Taylor Haase 7, Witt 2. Totals 18 19-31 56. Three-pointer: Garrett. Fouls: 17.

Wrightstown: Froehlke 7, Guns 2, Murphy 11, Nennig 10, Van Zeeland 9, Wolske 11. Totals 15 19-28 50. Three-pointer: Van Zeeland. Fouls: 22.

